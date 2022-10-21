Just In
- 21 min ago Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Renders Surface: A Performance Bump Expected?
- 1 hr ago Elon Musk Might Fire 75% Twitter Staff Post Acquisition: Addressing Ideological Imbalance?
- 2 hrs ago NASA Wants To Crash Land On The Red Planet; Here’s The Reason
- 2 hrs ago Zunpulse Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Bulb Is Selling At An All-Time Low Price
Don't Miss
- Movies Who is Riva Arora? Everything You Need To Know About The Heavily Trolled Child Actress
- News Tamil Nadu: Check the list of special trains operating from Chennai this Diwali
- Finance Airlines To Operate 21,941 Flights, On Domestic Routes In Winter Schedule
- Lifestyle Vasu Baras 2022: Know About The Significance Of This Diwali Day
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Tom Moody advises India batters to be watchful and not conservative against Pakistan
- Automobiles 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lineup Revealed With Up To 217bhp On Tap - Naked Aggression Redefined
- Education West Bengal NEET Counselling 2022: Round 1 registration process will start from tomorrow
- Travel The Mojave Desert: A Great Excursion From Las Vegas
We Might Be Wrong About Universe’s Expansion Rate All This While
It’s a known fact that the universe is expanding at an exponential rate and several efforts have been made to measure the rate at which it expands. However, a groundbreaking discovery suggests our current understanding of the cosmos could be misleading.
According to a new paper, a team comprising international researchers studied the light emitted from 1,550 supernova events, some of which occurred near our Milky Way galaxy while some happened millions of light-years away. The team wanted to determine the composition and expansion rate of the universe. The study is published in The Astrophysics Journal.
Most Precise Measurements Of The Universe
During the study, the team’s analysis called Pantheon+ made some of the most precise measurements of the universe. "With these Pantheon+ results, we are able to put the most precise constraints on the dynamics and history of the universe to date," Dillon Brout, co-author and researcher at Harvard's Center for Astrophysics, told The Harvard Gazette.
Interestingly, the findings of the study align with some existing theories of dark matter, an unknown yet existing substance that is yet to be measured or observed directly. The study also corroborates with dark energy theories, a kind of energy that acts opposite of gravity.
The study suggests that the universe is made up of two-thirds dark energy and one-third matter, and this matter is mostly dark matter.
"We've combed over the data," Brout explained, "and can now say with more confidence than ever before how the universe has evolved over the eons and that the current best theories for dark energy and dark matter hold strong."
Study Fails To Explain Cosmology’s Most Intriguing Problem
While the study questions our understanding of the universe, it fails to explain one of cosmology’s most intriguing problems -- the Hubble tension. Scientists still haven’t been able to explain the discrepancies between previous estimates of the universe’s expansion rate and the measurements derived from electromagnetic remnants from the ancient universe.
The new study points out that the universe is expanding at around 160,000 miles per hour; however, previous measurements show that the universe is expanding at a much slower rate. While the team’s analysis does confirm the discrepancy, it doesn’t explain the reason behind it.
That said, Pantheon+ has paved the way for more such studies and might have laid the groundwork for solving complex discrepancies such as the Hubble tension.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470