What is 5G E technology from AT&T? Everything you need to know

5G is the new buzzword in the smartphone industry, which is expected to offer high-speed internet connection with low latency. AT&T (telecom) has started to update some of the smartphones in the US, which now display 5G E instead of 4G LTE or VoLTE.

What is 5G E?

5G E or the 5G evolution is nothing but the next generation 4G LTE technology from AT&T, which uses 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM to improve the overall internet speed on select smartphones. The company also confirmed that the 5G E technology will be available in more than 400 markets by the end of the year.

AT&T has updated some of the Samsung smartphones in the United States of America, which now shows the 5G E logo instead of the LTE logo near the network bar. The 5G E technology will offer better download and upload speeds compared to the 4G LTE technology. However, the download speed and latency will still be less than the true 5G network.

This is not the first time where a network provider is rebranding the networking technology to gain some attraction. Sprint rebranded WiMAX as 4G and T-Mobile changed HSPA+ to 4G before the official rollout of the 4G technology. As of now, there is no information on the rollout of 5G E technology in India. What do you think about 5G E technology? Share your views in the comment box.

Via