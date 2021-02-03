Who's Andy Jassy? The New CEO Of Amazon And Experienced Buffalo Wings Eater News oi-Vivek

Jeff Bezos, the richest man on the earth, today announced that he will be stepping down from the role of the Chief Executive Offer (CEO) of Amazon. Not just that, he has also announced that Andy Jassy will be the next CEO of Amazon. So, who is Andy Jassy? and why is getting one of the highest paying jobs in the world?

Just like Bezos, Andy Jassy has been with Amazon for a long time. He joined the company back in 1997 and is currently managing the Amazon Web Services (AWS). Not just that, he is actually the brain behind the Amazon Cloud Service program that started back in 2006 and now competes against Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Jassy's first company was Amazon, which he joined right after his graduation with an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is 53 years old and is a little younger than Jeff Bezos. Though Amazon has various products and services, AWS is one of the highest revenue-generating parts of Amazon, which speaks a lot about the leadership capabilities of Andy Jassy. In fact, AWS has a 30 percent market share in the cloud computing market.

If we look at the personal life of Andy Jassy, he is married and has two kids. His Twitter bio indicates that he is interested in sports, music, and film, and is also an experienced buffalo wings eater. At the time of writing, he has over 65,000 followers on Twitter, which is going to go up exponentially in the next few weeks.

Andy Jassy has over $30 million worth of Amazon Stock with a base salary of $175,000 when he was the CEO of AWS. Early in his carrier, he also worked as a technical assistant to Jeff Bezos, which is said to have helped the company to expand its horizon outside selling books online.

