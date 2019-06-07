Xiaomi Next-Day Delivery Service Launched For Rs. 49 – Here’s How To Avail It News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Usually, Xiaomi devices are sold via online retailers Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, Mi.com and other online stores and a wide network of preferred offline partner stores and Mi Home stores across the country. Now, the company has announced that an interesting feature related to the delivery of its products.

Well, Xiaomi's India Head Manu Kumar Jain has taken to Twitter to announce that the company will start offering the 'Guaranteed Next-Day delivery' service in over 150 cities across the country for as low as Rs. 49.

Xiaomi's Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery Service

As per the announcement, the 'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery' service will be offered for over 90 smartphones and other products from the company. It will be available for users in more than 150 cities across India. Those who are interested in getting their hands on the devices they have ordered faster than usual can opt for this service and pay Rs. 49. Also, the orders that are placed by 3 PM will be eligible for this service.

#Xiaomi is much more than just a smartphone brand! We are also an e-commerce co.: https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ is the #3 e-comm platform in India!



Launching 'Guaranteed Next-Day delivery' @ honest price ₹ 49!



For orders placed by 3pm, 90+ products, across 150+ cities!

The 'Guaranteed Next-Day Deliver' option will be available from Monday to Friday and not on weekends and public holidays. However, this service will not be able for exchange orders for now. The company is claimed to be in plans to make it available sometime soon. Also, Xiaomi promises to refund charges paid for Express delivery if the order is not delivered on the assured date.

Express Delivery For Select Buyers

Last year, Xiaomi came up with the Express Delivery service for select smartphone buyers in Bengaluru that too in select pin codes. The timings for placing the orders were from 9 AM to 4:30 PM. Also, this service cannot be availed on Sundays. However, the company was offering this service without any additional charges.

Xiaomi Aiming To Boost Sales On Mi.com?

Of course, the 'Guaranteed Next-Day Deliver' service is a welcome move from the company. This way, buyers who are curious to get their hands on the new device they have bought can avail the service at as low as Rs. 49. Besides being a benefit for the customers, it looks like Xiaomi is all set to boost the sales of its e-commerce platform Mi.com by offering faster delivery for buyers across 150 cities in the country.