You Broadband Launches New Bundled Plans For Its Customers

You Broadband, which is owned by Vodafone-Idea has announced the launch of new internet along with a postpaid plan in India. This clearly shows that You Broadband is all set to give a tough competition to Airtel Xstream and Jio Fiber packs in the country. However, there is a catch. You Broadband plan is available in Surat only.

With these new plans, You Broadband plan is offering unlimited calling along with a wired connection along with a postpaid connection. Besides, the company is planning to increase in all 22 cities, where it is providing its telecom services. Besides, the company plans to introduced new plans in Pune and Hyderabad cities.

New You Broadband Plans Details

The Combo plans are offering 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed. The plans start with Rs. 1,500 and goes up to Rs. 7,200. The first of 10 Mbps is available at Rs. 1,800 and comes with 180 days. Notably, this plan comes with one subscription pack only, reports TelecomTalk.

While the 100 Mbps will cost you Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 3,000 for 90 days and 180 days with 15 days of extra service. Moreover, You Broadband is providing Rs. 6,000 plan with 360 plus 30 days extra service. The 200 Mbps plan is available at Rs. 1,800 for 90 days, Rs. 3,600 for 180 days, and Rs. 7,200 for 360 days. Similarly, the six months and 12 months plan are offering 15 and 30 days of free services.

However, to get these services new users have to apply for the new connection. First, you have to write about your city, area, building, society name, your name, mobile, and email to get the connection. Then, you need to click on the submit button to get the connection.

