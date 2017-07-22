YouTube gets rid of less used editing tools on its platform

YouTube has decided to remove the video editing tools and picture slideshows from its platform since the features were not landing up enough users for itself. The announcement of the amendment was made yesterday.

The feature, however, wouldn't just disappear right away from YouTube and there is a time limit until September 20th for users who have been relying on it. Moreover, the company has also made it clear enough that few enhancement tools will remain to stay which includes trim, blur, and filters.

Once the editor is removed, these features will be available in YouTube's Video Manager section.

Serious YouTubers wouldn't find the removal of editing tools to be a substantial loss of resource since almost every professional video maker prefers making every small and big change to their raw videos through editing software that include Final Cut X and Adobe Premiere.

Editing videos was once a tedious task and required hours of practice to get used to the software. There also are several video editing software that are easy to use but have limited functions and do not offer a lot of creative tools. YouTube proffers some easy fixes for videos with basic edits which also includes stabilization option. However, the evolution of software such as Final Cut and Adobe Premier has drawn video makers closer to them. Such software now offer numerous effects and filters and are easy to use as well.

Several other tools for video editing are available now a days which you can choose to explore if you have been using YouTube for editing.