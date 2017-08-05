YouTube has a new all time most viewed video

YouTube now has a new all time most-viewed video and it is none other than Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's music video for the song "Despacito". It has a whopping 3,008,083,241 views on the video centric platform.

The video was uploaded on YouTube in January 2017 and took only 7 months to break the record. "Despacito" robbed Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" of the title which had broken the record of Psy's "Gangnam Style" only a month back. "See You Again" was uploaded in 2015 and took two years to achieve the feet. "Gangnam Style" held the record for five long years since 2012.

"Despacito" also became the most streamed track of all time this very month.

"Despacito" became a global phenomenon right after it was released gaining immense popularity among music lovers. The track is in Spanish and several remix covers of the video are gaining popularity as well.

The video is not only immensely popular but there is also an important factor that flushed in a quick success for it. Apparently, YouTube users have increased exponentially since last year with billions of users streaming videos every month.

YouTube had revealed during VidCon 2017 held in June, that YouTube registers 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users. The fact that there are unaccounted users who do not log in to browse through YouTube only sums up that there is a humongous amount of users using the services offered by the Google subsidiary.

YouTube had also announced that logged in users spend an average of one hour on the platform.

Image