YouTube Red to be merged with Google Play Music to remove complications

YouTube Red and Google Play Music will be merged to set up a new streaming service. YouTube's head of music announced the plan during a panel session at the New Music Seminar conference in New York.

The merger has been planned to bring in new subscribers while also educating the existing consumers regarding the services making it easy for them to access the services offered from both the wings.

Lyor Cohen stated during the session,"The important thing is combining YouTube Red and Google Play Music, and having one offering."

Although Cohen did not give out any verdict over the merging of the apps on the mobile platform, it is being anticipated that it is highly unlikely.

Cohen also stated that a direct collaboration with music labels and right holders will further give a new direction to the business. "In my mind, the missing piece on building these businesses is collaborating with the music industry, and not just making deals and going away and seeing how it works."

The anticipation regarding the merger has been around for months but things got more clear when Google combined the teams working on YouTube Red and Google Play Music.

An official statement from Google confirms the report," Music is very important to Google and we're evaluating how to bring together our music offerings to deliver the best possible product for our users, music partners, and artists. Nothing will change for users today and we'll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made."

The diversification of Google's services has caused a lot of confusion and unnecessary complication among consumers. While YouTube Red offers free music to consumers without ads and option to save the videos Google Play Music is nothing different. Merging the two entities will give Google a better and easy way to provide services to consumers.