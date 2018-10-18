5 ways to fix touchscreen issues in Windows 10

Troubleshooting

The Windows Troubleshooting tool is a great way to tackle problems associated with the touchscreen. Running a system search for troubleshooting and select the relevant result. Click on View all from the left-hand menu. And from the list, choose Hardware and Devices.

Click Next and do what the wizard tells you to do. Issues are automatically detected and repaired.

Calibrating the touchscreen

If your touchscreen is slow to respond or inaccurate in how good it is at recording touch gestures. Recalibrating the touchscreen is all you need to fix the issue. Doing a system search for Calibrate and choosing to Calibrate the screen for pen or touch. In the new window that opens up containing tablet PC settings, choose the Display tab, use the Setup, and then the Calibrate button to see if the issue is solved.

Disable and Re-enable the touchscreen

Turning the touchscreen off and it could do the trick. Press CTRL+X and choose Device Manager. Left click the arrow that is next to Human Interface Devices to open the drop-down. Right-click on the HID-compliant touchscreen and click Disable and confirm this. Do the same thing again but this time, choose Enable.

Enable the Drivers

Drivers are what communicates between the hardware and the computer's processor. This is why the reason touchscreen malfunctions can be zeroed down to a faulty driver. What you can do is access Device Manager, right-click the HID-compliant touchscreen and choose Update Driver Software.

You can Search automatically for updated driver software which will scan Microsoft's database for updates, follow the instructions given by the wizard and then restart the system to see if the issue has been resolved or not.

If this does not work, the next step is to go to the manufacturer's website, locate the drivers page, choose the device number and download the latest driver.

You can extract and install the drive automatically or select Update Driver Software but this time, click on Browse my computer for driver software. You can use Browse to locate and then follow the wizard through.

Rollback Drivers

Windows Updates takes care of updating your hardware drivers. But not all driver versions perform as well as it should. If a problem is being caused by driver updates, you can roll back to the default. To do this, go to Device Manager, right-click the HID-compliant touch screen and choose Properties. The next thing you should do is switch to the Driver tab and choose Roll Back Driver.