6 useful tips to improve gaming experience on your Mac Features lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan FYI: Don't game on a Mac

The Mac may not have the same popularity in the market compared to PC when it comes to gaming. But despite the fact that making fun of your MacBook’s prowess might be the favorite sport that your friends who use PC like indulging in, fret not, because there are a number of ways you can get the most out of your system by using a Macbook.

There are a number of powerful hardware and a good number of tweaks available out there that will allow you to squeeze out the most out from your MacBook. Let’s take a quick look at the options that are available to make this happen:

1) Get a controller

In addition to being compatible with a number of wired and wireless controllers, there are also a lot of console controllers and other generic options that you can use. Although a mouse and keyboard might be superior is much suitable for shooters and strategy games, a controller is great for platformers or racing games. If you already have a game console, there’s a good chance you can pair its controller to your Mac.

PlayStation 4: You can pair your DualShock to your Mac 4 by using either Bluetooth or a USB console.

Nintendo Switch: Nintendo’s Joy-Con and the Pro Controller work over Bluetooth.

Xbox: You will need to install an app called 360Controller in order to use an Xbox controller because of Microsoft’s proprietary controller interface.

If you don’t already own a controller and are interested in a third-party device, the Steam Controller from Valve is a great option.

2) Use an eGPU

If your Mac is compatible with the Thunderbolt 3 standard, investing in an eGPU, or External Graphics Processing Unit will be the smartest move you can make. This graphics card, in addition to your internal video processor, will amp up your device’s graphics power, the eGPU sits in a chassis outside your computer.

eGPU acceleration can increase the performance of your games and allow you to use certain external monitors along with your machine. It also enables you to use powerful graphics-related accessories like VR headsets.

3) Different Game Clients

Although the Mac App Store does have a great collection of games under a sidebar labeled Play. Although the selection has plenty of indie games to choose from as well, the lack of discounts makes buying from here a choice to think about.

The biggest library of Mac-compatible games can be found on Steam, Valve’s gaming marketplace. All you need to do is download the Steam desktop app, create a free account and you’re good to go.

Humble Bundle is another site that allows you to purchase games at a discount.

4) Tweak your software

There are a few things you can do to optimize your macOS settings.

a) Check Your Hard Drive Space

b) Use Activity Monitor

c) Disable Login items

d) Switch of Automatic Graphics Switching

5) Adjust Graphics Settings In-Game

Optimizing your macOS graphics settings can be optimized in-game.

a) Play around with screen resolution settings.

b) Use presets for Low, Medium or High graphics to study the relative power of your graphics card.

6) Use Boot Camp to Run Windows

Take advantage of the hardware capabilities of your Mac, you can make use of Boot Camp and install Windows right on your Mac. All you need to do will be boot it up, install Steam and then start gaming.