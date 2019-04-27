All you need to know about Activity Monitor on Mac Features lekhaka-Nazia banu Activity monitor helps you to get information about your Mac

For Windows Task Manager, Activity Monitor is the same as that of Mac. Any kind of resources that currently in use are displayed over here in real time. Along with disk activity, memory usage, and processes, it provides a type of dashboard for Mac.

How to open Activity Monitor on Mac?

The Activity Monitor is found in the Applications, from there go to Utilities. After navigating the folder one has to double click the icon so that the app can be launched. Spotlight search helps in finding it much faster. You have to press on Space+CMD, then type the name of the app and click on Return. Right click on the icon of the app and then choose Options. From there click in Keep in Dock. Choose View and then Click on the dock icon, select History or show CPU usage.

Certain basic features of Activity Monitor



The Process Monitor is the main window of the app. Both system processes and open apps are displayed here. Although certain apps are easy to spot, others have system level processes. They are important for running the OS of Mac. After clicking on the Column Header, one needs to arrange the processes in either ascending or descending order. If you wish to search for specific processes, you can use the Search Filter. Activity monitor usually shows the processes that are running for the logged in user. Click on View and then click on All Processes to change this.

Activity Monitor with Monitor CPU

Whichever processes you use on your computer, it will be shown on the CPU tab. How much percent of the CPU is used is also shown over here. It shows the CPU Time and the Idle Wake UPS and the duration of them too. The percentage and the graph, which has been used by the User as well as the System can also be viewed.

List the processes by the percentage CPU



Click on View, then All Processes and then on % CPU column to see the processes that are actually consuming the most excessive resources.

• The processes like the MD and the mdworker processes highlights the CPU spikes which is a really common scenario when the Mac is formatted recently.

• A large amount of CPU is used by the Kernel task processes. The CPU access is also limited by managing the temperature of Mac.

• The high CPU usage can be seen in the web browser while it displays multimedia content or opening too many tabs at one time.

Rogue Processes should be quit



It is always best to force quit the app whenever it crashes, becomes unresponsive or is acting extremely weird. The problematic processes can be seen Not Responding in the Activity Monitor. To stop the process one needs to click on View and then Quit Process. One can even click on the cross at the top of the toolbar so that the entire process can be ended at once. You can also hold Option+CMD+ Esc to end it entirely. Then click on the app you want to quit and click on Force Quit.