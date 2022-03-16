ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon AMD Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best AMD Processor Laptops

    By
    |

    Are you for looking forward to buying a new laptop? If so, there are many options for you to choose from. One of the options is AMD processors that will help you get the best experience for your requirement. If you have chosen to buy AMD powered laptops, then the online retailer Amazon India is here with a new discount offer.

     
    Amazon AMD Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best AMD Processor Laptops

    Well, visit the Amazon website or app to get lucrative discounts and offers on laptops that use AMD processors. Check out the offers as a part of the Amazon AMD Days sale from here.

    ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) 17.3-inch (43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

    ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) 17.3-inch (43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,02,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 77,990 ; You Save: Rs. 25,000 (24% Off)

    ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) 17.3-inch (43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H is available at 24% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 77,990 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

    Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 89,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,990 ; You Save: Rs. 29,500 (33% Off)

    Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H is available at 33% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 59,990 onwards during the sale.

    LenoLegion 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6
     

    LenoLegion 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6" 300Nits QHD Gaming Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,86,090 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 56,100 (30% Off)

    Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6" 300Nits QHD Gaming Laptop is available at 30% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 1,29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6

    Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,12,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 72,990 ; You Save: Rs. 40,000 (35% Off)

    Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6" 300Nits QHD Gaming Laptop is available at 30% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 1,29,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches FHD Gaming Laptop

    HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches FHD Gaming Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 73,682 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,990 ; You Save: Rs. 13,692 (19% Off)

    Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6" 300Nits QHD Gaming Laptop is available at 19% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 1,29,990 onwards during the sale.

    HP Victus AMD Ryzen 7-5800H 16.1inch(40.9cm) QHD Gaming Laptop

    HP Victus AMD Ryzen 7-5800H 16.1inch(40.9cm) QHD Gaming Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,40,347 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,14,990 ; You Save: Rs. 25,357 (18% Off)

    HP Victus AMD Ryzen 7-5800H 16.1inch(40.9cm) QHD Gaming Laptop is available at 18% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 1,14,990 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 68,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 48,490 ; You Save: Rs. 20,500 (30% Off)

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop is available at 30% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 48,490 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

    Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,03,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,490 ; You Save: Rs. 34,000 (33% Off)

    Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H is available at 33% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 69,490 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) 14-inch (35.56 cms) QHD 120Hz, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) 14-inch (35.56 cms) QHD 120Hz, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,10,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,39,810 ; You Save: Rs. 71,180.00 (34% Off)

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) 14-inch (35.56 cms) QHD 120Hz, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS is available at 34% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 1,39,810 onwards during the sale.

    Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

    Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,26,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 94,990 ; You Save: Rs. 32,009 (25% Off)

    Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is available at 25% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 94,990 onwards during the sale.

    MSI Gaming Bravo 15 AMD Ryzen 7-5800H

    MSI Gaming Bravo 15 AMD Ryzen 7-5800H

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 95,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 76,990 ; You Save: Rs. 19,000 (20% Off)

    MSI Gaming Bravo 15 AMD Ryzen 7-5800H is available at 20% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 76,990 onwards during the sale.

    HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inch(40.9cm) FHD Gaming Laptop

    HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inch(40.9cm) FHD Gaming Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 78,035 ; Deal Price: Rs. 62,490 ; You Save: Rs. 15,545 (20% Off)

    HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inch(40.9cm) FHD Gaming Laptop is available at 20% discount during Amazon AMD Days Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 62,490 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon sale offers discounts
    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X