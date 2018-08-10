ENGLISH

Amazon and Flipkart Freedom Sale offers on Laptops: Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, Asus and more

By:

    As Independence Day is nearing, Amazon and Flipkart have come up with their own deals from August 9 to August 12. Going by the same, you can avail attractive offers on your favorite products across different product categories. And, today, we have come up with several lucrative offers available on laptops. Take a look at the same from below. 

    12% off on HP 15 - BS662TU 15.6-inch FHD Laptop

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inches Display
    • 7th Gen Core i3-7020U
    • 4GB DDR
    • 1TB HDD
    • Windows 10 OS
    • Intel HD Graphics
    • Fast Charge

    29% off on Dell Vostro 3568 A553111UIN9 15.6-inch Laptop

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inches Displya
    • 6th Gen Core i3-6006U
    • 4GB RAM
    • 1TB Memory
    • Linux OS
    • Integrated Graphics

    25% off on Acer Aspire 3 A315-51-356P

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Display Size:15.6 inches
    • Cpu Model Family:core i3
    • Operating System:Linux
    • Computer Memory Size:4.0 GB
    • Cpu Model Manufacturer:Intel
    • HDD storage: 1TB

    18% off on Lenovo Ideapad 320

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch screen
    • 2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor
    • This is a Free DOS-based laptop out of the box. You will need to install your own operating system (such as Windows) separately. Operating System disk not part of package
    • 4GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
    • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 520 GB Graphics
    • Free DOS operating system

    19% off on Asus Vivobook X507UA-EJ180T

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 FHD screen
    • Intel Core i3(6th Gen)
    • 4 GB
    • 1 TB
    • Windows 10 OS
    • 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

     

    19% off on Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
    • All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
    • 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
    • 8GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 128GB Solid State hard drive
    • MacOS Sierra operating system
    • 1.35kg laptop
    • 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
    • 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase

    Dell Inspiron 15 3000

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • Preloaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2016
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System
    • Pre-installed McAfee Security Center 15 Months Subscription
    • 2.4 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 3.2 GHz
    • AMD APU Dual Core A9 Processor
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD
    • 4 cell Battery

    Acer Aspire E 15 Core i3 6th Gen

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • Intel Core i3 Processor (6th Gen)
    • 4 GB DDR3 RAM
    • Linux/Ubuntu Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    Lenovo Yoga 510 Core i3 6th Gen

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 14 inch Touchscreen Display
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
    • Intel Core i3 Processor (6th Gen)
    • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    Acer Nitro AN515-31

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce MX150 with 2 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM Graphics
    • 1.80GHz Intel Intel Core i7-8550U processor processor
    • 8GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB hard drive
    • Windows 10 operating system
    • 37 Watt Hours

    Story first published: Friday, August 10, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
