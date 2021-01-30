Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Discount Offers On Gaming Laptops And Other Gadgets Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Are you planning to buy a gaming laptop? Then this might be the right time for you. On the occasion of the Grand Gaming Days sale, Amazon India is now giving attractive discounts on laptops of multiple brands such as Acer, Lenovo, Asus, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Alienware, and more.

The sale is already gone live and the offers will be valid until tomorrow (January 31). Apart from the gaming laptops, buyers can also get discounts on TVs, gaming headphones, keyboards, monitors, and more. Besides, buyers can also avail of up to Rs. 1,500 off on a minimum EMI transaction of Rs. 8,000 using HSBC Bank Credit Cards.

There is also up to Rs. 1,500 off on a minimum EMI transaction of Rs. 10,000 with Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI. Additionally, you can also get no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Offers On HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, Lenovo Legion 5, And More

Starting with the HP Pavillion Gaming laptop that is currently selling for Rs. 59,490 on sale instead of the original price of Rs. 79,929 which can be a good deal for buyers. As for the features, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop G14 model includes the core i5 9th generation CPU with 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and much more.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Legion 5 is now available at Rs. 79,990 from its original price tag of Rs. 1,07,990. Further, the Dell G3 3500 Gaming laptop is now up for Rs. 75,990, the Asus Zephyrus G14 is now selling at Rs. 94,490 instead of its original tag Rs. 1,23,990.

Additionally, the LG's 27-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor is now available at Rs. 28,499 and Lenovo's 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is selling for Rs. 18,990 instead of its original tag of Rs. 26,800. Moreover, you can also buy headsets, graphics cards, gaming routers at a discount price tag.

