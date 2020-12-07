Amazon Sale Offers: Upto 30% Off On Laptops

Most of these laptops are powered by the latest Intel processor with at least 4GB RAM and modern SSD based storage. Products like HP Pavilion Gaming DK0268TX are also on offer with 16 off of the regular retail pricing.

Besides, the laptops like AVITA LIBER V14 NS14A8INW561-IBA and the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 are also now 30 percent cheaper. Check out all the laptops which are currently on sale on Amazon.

12% Off On Dell Vostro 3401

Processor:10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor (4MB Cache, Base frequency 1.2 GHz)

Memory & Storage:4GB RAM 1TB 5400 rpm 2.5" SATA Hard Drive

Display:14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight 2 Side Narrow Border WVA Display

Graphics:Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory

Operating System & Software:Windows 10 Home Single Language Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019

Others English International Standard keyboard, McAfee Multi Device Security 15 month subscription 802.11ac 1x1 WiFi

I/O ports:Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port ,One USB 2.0 Type-A port ,One HDMI 1.4 port ,One Universal Audio Jack ,One SD 3.0 card slot

16% Off On HP Pavilion Gaming DK0268TX

Processor: Intel Core i5-9300H (2.4 GHz base frequency, up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB); Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6 Inch FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit, 250 nits, 45% NTSC (1920 x 1080)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated)

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

In the box: Laptop with included battery and charger

Ports: 1 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gb/s signaling rate, Power Delivery 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge); 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (HP Sleep and Charge); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only); 1 HDMI; 1 AC smart pin; 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone/microphone combo

34% Off On AVITA PURA NS14A6INU442-SGGYB

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-3200 processor, 2.60 GHz base processor speed, 3.50 GHz Max speed

Operating System:Pre-loaded Windows 10 home with lifetime validity |Preinstalled Software: MS Office 365(1 year validity)| In the box: Laptop, AC Adapter, User Guide, Cleaning Cloth, 3 in 1 Sleeve

Display: 14-inch screen with (1920X1080) FHD display | Connectivity: 802.11b/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM with AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics | Storage: 256GB SSD

Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| Laptop weight 1.34kg | Battery Life: Upto 8 Hours as per MobileMark

Ports and Optical Drive: 1 Full Size HDMI, USB 3.0 Type-A x 2 |Type C x 1 |Micro SD Card Reader|Combo audio and microphone jack |No Optical Drive

17% Off On Dell Inspiron 5408

Processor:10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor (6MB Cache, up to 3.6 GHz,4 cores)

Memory & Storage: 8GB RAM Single Channel DDR4 3200 MHz | 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

Display:14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare Narrow Border 300nits 72% NTSC WVA Display

Graphics:Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory

Operating System & Software:Windows 10 Home Single Language | Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 | McAfee Security Center 15 month subscription

Keyboard & Battery:English-International Backlit Keyboard | 4-Cell Battery, 53WHr

I/O ports:HDMI 1.4 Port | 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C | Micro SD card reader | 1xHeadphone & Microphone Audio Jack

Others: 802.11ac 2x2 WiFi | Finger Print Reader | Waves MaxxAudio Pro

32% Off On AVITA LIBER V14 NS14A8INW561-IBA

Processor: AMD R7-3700U processor, 2.30 GHz base processor speed, 4.0 GHz Max speed, 4MB Cache

Operating System:Pre-loaded Windows 10 with lifetime validity |Preinstalled Software: None | In the box: Laptop, adapter,User Guide, Manuals

Display: 14-inch screen (1920X1080) FHD display with Backlit Keyboard| Connectivity: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

Memory & Storage: 8 GB DDR4 RAM with Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics | Storage: 512GB SSD

Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| Finger Print Reader| Laptop weight 1.25kg | Battery Life: Upto 8 Hours as per MobileMark

Ports and Optical Drive: USB 3.0 x 1, USB2.0 x 1, Micro SD X 1, USB3.0 Type-C x 1 (PD 3.0 charging, Display out), Dual Microphone|No Optical Drive

18% Off On HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen 2-in-1

Amazon Alexa: Just ask and Alexa can check your calendar, create lists, answer questions, play music, control your smart home and much more

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Processor, Quad-Core, 1.6GHz up to 4.2GHz

Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display, touchscreen-enabled WLED Backlit display

Memory & Storage: 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB) | Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Design and battery: Touchscreen convertible laptop, Fingerprint reader, Thin and Light design, Laptop weight: 1.59 kg, Lithium battery: 3-cell Prismatic Fast Charge Battery

Warranty: This genuine HP laptop comes with a 1-year domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

30% Off On Lenovo ThinkPad E14

ThinkPad Reliability (12 Military Specifications Certified) | Built to withstand rugged usage and can handle accidental knocks, drops, and even spills

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 1.6Ghz base speed, 4.2Ghz max speed, 4Cores, 6Mb Smart Cache

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 14-inch screen with (1920X1080) Full HD Display | Anti Glare technology | 720p HD Camera with Thinkshutter | Connectivity: Intel AX201 11ax, 2x2 + BT5.0 | Audio: Skype-certified mics and 2x 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Advanced Audio | Dual array microphone

Memory: 8GB RAM | Storage: 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD

Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop | 180 Degree Hinge | Laptop weight 1.69kg | Battery Life: Upto 12.8 hours* as per MobileMark | Rapid Charge (80% in 1 hour)

Pre-installed software: Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 | Inside the box: Laptop with battery, Charger, User manual

7% Off On Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop

