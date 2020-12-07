Just In
- 6 min ago Xiaomi Mi 11 Series Batteries Get 3C Certified: What To Expect
-
- 13 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For December 7: How To Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 12 hrs ago Nokia 3.4 India Launch Likely On Cards; To Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
- 24 hrs ago Oppo’s New Patent Reveals Removeable Camera On Smartphone
Don't Miss
- Sports Record-setting Flyweight Championship bout headlines UFC 256
- News Coronavirus: How Indian airports are preparing for distribution of chilled vaccines
- Movies Saira Banu Reveals Hubby Dilip Kumar Is Not Too Well; 'I Adore Him And He Is My Breath Itself'
- Education TS ICET Counselling Dates 2020: Check Registration And Phase-wise Schedule
- Finance Nifty Hits New Record High On FPI Inflow, RBI Forecast
- Lifestyle Yashika Aannand Nails Bold Make-Up Look; Perfect For Flaunting During Festivals And Weddings
- Automobiles Top Car News Of The Week: Here Are The Top Four-Wheeler News From The First Week Of December
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In December
Amazon Sale Offers: Upto 30% Off On Laptops
A lot of laptops are now up for grabs on Amazon with up to 30 percent off on MRP. These laptops offer the latest features, specifications, with a modern design, making them an excellent device for day-to-day usage.
Most of these laptops are powered by the latest Intel processor with at least 4GB RAM and modern SSD based storage. Products like HP Pavilion Gaming DK0268TX are also on offer with 16 off of the regular retail pricing.
Besides, the laptops like AVITA LIBER V14 NS14A8INW561-IBA and the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 are also now 30 percent cheaper. Check out all the laptops which are currently on sale on Amazon.
12% Off On Dell Vostro 3401
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor:10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor (4MB Cache, Base frequency 1.2 GHz)
- Memory & Storage:4GB RAM 1TB 5400 rpm 2.5" SATA Hard Drive
- Display:14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-glare LED Backlight 2 Side Narrow Border WVA Display
- Graphics:Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory
- Operating System & Software:Windows 10 Home Single Language Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
- Others English International Standard keyboard, McAfee Multi Device Security 15 month subscription 802.11ac 1x1 WiFi
- I/O ports:Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port ,One USB 2.0 Type-A port ,One HDMI 1.4 port ,One Universal Audio Jack ,One SD 3.0 card slot
16% Off On HP Pavilion Gaming DK0268TX
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i5-9300H (2.4 GHz base frequency, up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)
- Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB); Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Display: 15.6 Inch FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit, 250 nits, 45% NTSC (1920 x 1080)
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated)
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- In the box: Laptop with included battery and charger
- Ports: 1 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gb/s signaling rate, Power Delivery 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge); 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (HP Sleep and Charge); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only); 1 HDMI; 1 AC smart pin; 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone/microphone combo
34% Off On AVITA PURA NS14A6INU442-SGGYB
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-3200 processor, 2.60 GHz base processor speed, 3.50 GHz Max speed
- Operating System:Pre-loaded Windows 10 home with lifetime validity |Preinstalled Software: MS Office 365(1 year validity)| In the box: Laptop, AC Adapter, User Guide, Cleaning Cloth, 3 in 1 Sleeve
- Display: 14-inch screen with (1920X1080) FHD display | Connectivity: 802.11b/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2
- Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM with AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics | Storage: 256GB SSD
- Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| Laptop weight 1.34kg | Battery Life: Upto 8 Hours as per MobileMark
- Ports and Optical Drive: 1 Full Size HDMI, USB 3.0 Type-A x 2 |Type C x 1 |Micro SD Card Reader|Combo audio and microphone jack |No Optical Drive
17% Off On Dell Inspiron 5408
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor:10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor (6MB Cache, up to 3.6 GHz,4 cores)
- Memory & Storage: 8GB RAM Single Channel DDR4 3200 MHz | 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
- Display:14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare Narrow Border 300nits 72% NTSC WVA Display
- Graphics:Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory
- Operating System & Software:Windows 10 Home Single Language | Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 | McAfee Security Center 15 month subscription
- Keyboard & Battery:English-International Backlit Keyboard | 4-Cell Battery, 53WHr
- I/O ports:HDMI 1.4 Port | 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C | Micro SD card reader | 1xHeadphone & Microphone Audio Jack
- Others: 802.11ac 2x2 WiFi | Finger Print Reader | Waves MaxxAudio Pro
32% Off On AVITA LIBER V14 NS14A8INW561-IBA
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD R7-3700U processor, 2.30 GHz base processor speed, 4.0 GHz Max speed, 4MB Cache
- Operating System:Pre-loaded Windows 10 with lifetime validity |Preinstalled Software: None | In the box: Laptop, adapter,User Guide, Manuals
- Display: 14-inch screen (1920X1080) FHD display with Backlit Keyboard| Connectivity: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2
- Memory & Storage: 8 GB DDR4 RAM with Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics | Storage: 512GB SSD
- Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| Finger Print Reader| Laptop weight 1.25kg | Battery Life: Upto 8 Hours as per MobileMark
- Ports and Optical Drive: USB 3.0 x 1, USB2.0 x 1, Micro SD X 1, USB3.0 Type-C x 1 (PD 3.0 charging, Display out), Dual Microphone|No Optical Drive
18% Off On HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen 2-in-1
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Amazon Alexa: Just ask and Alexa can check your calendar, create lists, answer questions, play music, control your smart home and much more
- Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Processor, Quad-Core, 1.6GHz up to 4.2GHz
- Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display, touchscreen-enabled WLED Backlit display
- Memory & Storage: 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB) | Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Design and battery: Touchscreen convertible laptop, Fingerprint reader, Thin and Light design, Laptop weight: 1.59 kg, Lithium battery: 3-cell Prismatic Fast Charge Battery
- Warranty: This genuine HP laptop comes with a 1-year domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
30% Off On Lenovo ThinkPad E14
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- ThinkPad Reliability (12 Military Specifications Certified) | Built to withstand rugged usage and can handle accidental knocks, drops, and even spills
- Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 1.6Ghz base speed, 4.2Ghz max speed, 4Cores, 6Mb Smart Cache
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 14-inch screen with (1920X1080) Full HD Display | Anti Glare technology | 720p HD Camera with Thinkshutter | Connectivity: Intel AX201 11ax, 2x2 + BT5.0 | Audio: Skype-certified mics and 2x 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Advanced Audio | Dual array microphone
- Memory: 8GB RAM | Storage: 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD
- Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop | 180 Degree Hinge | Laptop weight 1.69kg | Battery Life: Upto 12.8 hours* as per MobileMark | Rapid Charge (80% in 1 hour)
- Pre-installed software: Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 | Inside the box: Laptop with battery, Charger, User manual
7% Off On Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Processor:10th Generation Intel i5-10300H Processor (8 MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores)
- Memory & Storage:8GB, 2x4GB, DDR4,Dual Channel 2933MHz upgradable to 16GB | 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive | 1TB 5400 RPM 2.5" Hard Disk Drive
- Display:15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250 nits WVA Anti- Glare LED Backlit Narrow Border Display
- Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 | Game Shift Technology
- Operating System & Software:Windows 10 Home Plus Single Language | McAfee Security Center 15 month subscription
- Keyboard & Battery: Backlit keyboard | 3 Cell Battery, 51 Whr,Upto 10 hours battery life | Laptop weight 2.3 Kg
- I/O Ports:2xUSB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare | 2x USB 2.0 ports | 1x HDMI 2.0 port |1x SD-card slot | 1x RJ45 port | 1x headset port
- Others :Alienware Command Center | Nahimic 3D audio | WiFi 802.11ac 1x1 | Bluetooth 5 |1Yr Premium Support:Onsite Service | Finger Print Reader
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960