Just In
- 1 hr ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A51, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Oppo F15 And More
-
- 1 hr ago Facebook Blames Apple For Bezos' Phone Hack
- 1 hr ago ISRO Gaganyaan To Be A Major Milestone For New India: PM Narender Modi
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 6 And OnePlus 6T Receive OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Bug Fixes, Security Patch
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Exudes Confidence In Her Formal And Summery Outfits
- Movies Here’s Why Chhapaak Makers Failed To Credit Laxmi Agarwal’s Lawyer!
- Automobiles Anand Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan To Receive Padma Bhushan Civilian Award
- News Bengal becomes 4th state to move anti-CAA resolution
- Finance GPF Interest Rate For January-March Quarter Fixed At 7.9%
- Sports Kobe Bryant death: 2012 Tweet had predicted the NBA legend would die in a helicopter crash!
- Travel 10 Most Popular Historical Places And Sites In Karnataka
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Best Offers On Gaming Laptops
Amazon has rolled up sleeves with its second bigger sales, in January 2020, after the great Indian festival. The new scheme, "Grand Gaming Days", appears just a day after the nation's widespread celebration of the Republic day. The sales start from January 27th and will run until January 29th, 2020. During the period, consumers will get great offers on several gaming laptops.
The consumers will get up to 50% off on gaming laptops and up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Axis debit and credit card EMIs. More offers you will getting on these laptops on Amazon are 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and GST invoice and save up to 28% on the next business purchase.
Under partner offers, you can buy various gaming accessories at great offers given by Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.
Asus TUF R5
Asus TUF R5 series laptops are available at different price figures. You can buy the ASUS TUF R5 laptop at Rs. 44,990 with 38% off on Amazon. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, 4GB graphics, 1TB HDD, and runs Windows 10.
Acer Nitro 7 AN715-51
The laptop is available at a price starting from Rs. 88,999. It ships with a 15.6-inch screen, 1TB SSD, 8GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB 6GB graphics. It is powered by the Intel Core i7 9th Gen processor.
HP Pavilion Gaming
The laptop is powered by the Core i7 9th Gen processor, paired with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB graphics. It is available at an EMI starting from Rs. 3,295 per month.
Lenovo Legion Y540
Out of many Legion Y540 laptops, you can buy the Legion Y540 laptop featuring 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 15.6-inch FHD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB graphics, and runs Windows 10.
Acer Nitro 5
Get the Acer Nitro 5 laptop from Rs. 52,790 with 34% off via Amazon. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 SoC that is boosted up to 3.60 GHz. It also comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home 64 bit with lifetime validity.
Dell G3 3579 Core i5
Buy the laptop from Rs. 63,798. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, 1TB ROM, and 128GB SSD. It runs Windows 10/MS Office Home & Student 2016.
Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming
The laptop can be availed from Amazon at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,683 per month. It is powered by the 9th Generation core Intel I5 processor and comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. It sports a 15.6-inch full HD display, featuring anti-glare technology.
HP Omen Core i7 9th Gen
The gaming laptop comes with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 15.6-inch screen, and NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB graphics. It comes with 256GB SSD, and this variant is available from Rs. 81,990.
MSI PS42 8M-240IN PS42
Buy the laptop from Rs. 76,000. This variant of the laptop comes with Intel i5 8th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 OS.
Lenovo Legion Y530
This laptop can be purchased from Rs, 58,998 with 28% off, via Amazon. It is shipped with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home/ Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019.
-
19,575
-
22,390
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,824
-
1,06,900
-
15,691
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
16,969
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,882
-
14,878
-
63,900
-
34,824
-
47,600
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000