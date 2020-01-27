Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Best Offers On Gaming Laptops

The consumers will get up to 50% off on gaming laptops and up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Axis debit and credit card EMIs. More offers you will getting on these laptops on Amazon are 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and GST invoice and save up to 28% on the next business purchase.

Asus TUF R5

Asus TUF R5 series laptops are available at different price figures. You can buy the ASUS TUF R5 laptop at Rs. 44,990 with 38% off on Amazon. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, 4GB graphics, 1TB HDD, and runs Windows 10.

Acer Nitro 7 AN715-51

The laptop is available at a price starting from Rs. 88,999. It ships with a 15.6-inch screen, 1TB SSD, 8GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB 6GB graphics. It is powered by the Intel Core i7 9th Gen processor.

HP Pavilion Gaming

The laptop is powered by the Core i7 9th Gen processor, paired with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB graphics. It is available at an EMI starting from Rs. 3,295 per month.

Lenovo Legion Y540

Out of many Legion Y540 laptops, you can buy the Legion Y540 laptop featuring 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 15.6-inch FHD, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB graphics, and runs Windows 10.

Acer Nitro 5

Get the Acer Nitro 5 laptop from Rs. 52,790 with 34% off via Amazon. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 SoC that is boosted up to 3.60 GHz. It also comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home 64 bit with lifetime validity.

Dell G3 3579 Core i5

Buy the laptop from Rs. 63,798. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, 1TB ROM, and 128GB SSD. It runs Windows 10/MS Office Home & Student 2016.

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming

The laptop can be availed from Amazon at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,683 per month. It is powered by the 9th Generation core Intel I5 processor and comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. It sports a 15.6-inch full HD display, featuring anti-glare technology.

HP Omen Core i7 9th Gen

The gaming laptop comes with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 15.6-inch screen, and NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB graphics. It comes with 256GB SSD, and this variant is available from Rs. 81,990.

MSI PS42 8M-240IN PS42

Buy the laptop from Rs. 76,000. This variant of the laptop comes with Intel i5 8th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 OS.

Lenovo Legion Y530

This laptop can be purchased from Rs, 58,998 with 28% off, via Amazon. It is shipped with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home/ Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019.