Apple Mac Saw More Growth Than Any Other Windows Device In 2021
Apple M1 chip has stirred up the PC industry, making for huge sales for the Cupertino-based company, as per a report from Canalys. According to a report from Windows Central, PC sales witnessed an overall growth in 2020 as well as 2021. The report suggested that PC sales in 2021 were "15% higher than last year, 27% higher than 2019, and the largest shipment total since 2012."
Apple managed to grab the largest gain percentage of the market. Its annual growth reached 28%, and it shipped 7.8 million units last year. While the company's growth seems immense, it still couldn't match the market share of its contemporaries. Though the market share of HP and Lenovo saw an overall decline, they still managed to grab 45.8% of the combined market share and shipped more than 153.3 million units.
Apple Takes A Huge Lead In PC Sales
However, Apple's 28% jump in one year is something of a statement. Major credit for this growth goes to the advent of M1 series chips. The hype for these processors was huge in 2020, and the launch of the revamped iMac and upgraded MacBook Pros were undeniably the biggest drivers of the growth.
Even in markets that saw an overall growth in computer sales, Apple managed to easily outsell its products more than any of its competitors. Lenovo that stands the tallest in terms of market share, only witnessed a 13.1% increase in 2021, while HP went up by only 9.5%. Dell grabbed the first spot in Windows-based PC growth with 18% year-over-year growth. Despite the steep jump in growth, Apple only makes for 8.5% of the market.
The report takes into account the sales of all PCs, including notebooks and desktops, and it has shared some interesting data. For instance, a person having multiple PCs is becoming a norm in developed markets. Besides, the market has seen more saturation as both young and old consumers are buying new PCs.
2022 Could Be Even Better For PC Industry
Ishan Dutt, a Canalys Senior Analyst, says: "Taking a long-term view, the most important developments in 2021 were the large increases in PC penetration and usage rates. PCs are now in the hands of both young students and older family members, while ownership of two or more PCs per person has become more common in developed markets.
Since the onset of the pandemic, a larger than normal proportion of PCs shipped have been new additions to the installed base rather than replacement devices, especially in areas such as education and remote work."
It will be interesting to see what 2022 has in store for the PC industry, as the semiconductor shortage might be resolved and more devices and components will be readily available to buyers at reasonable prices.
Good Sign For Apple’s Goals
The numbers are a good sign for Apple, as the company previously failed to impress the investors in the 2021 Q4 earnings. While the company saw growth across product categories, the investors were expecting even more gains.
The company's overall revenue grew by 29 percent to $83.36 billion, with the flagship iPhone witnessing 47 percent growth year-over-year at $38.87 billion. CEO Tim Cook cited the global silicon shortage as the prime reason for missing its target, as well as coronavirus-related manufacturing issues in Asia, which led the company to miss the sales target slightly.
