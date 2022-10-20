Apple To Release iPadOS 16.1 And macOS Ventura But What About M2 Pro MacBooks? Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series, and the iPad 2022 lineup recently. The company even snuck Russian Social Network VKontakte and Mail.ru into the App Store even though the invasion of Ukraine is in full swing. Apple will confirm the availability of iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura on October 24, but has been silent on the MacBook 2022 refresh. Here's what Apple loyalists may receive after a long wait.

Apple Confirms iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura Will Arrive On October 24

Let's start with what we know for sure Apple will offer in the next few days. The iPhone maker has confirmed it will release the stable version of iPadOS 16 on Monday, October 24.

Apple hasn't confirmed why the latest version of iPadOS did not arrive with that of iOS, as is usually the norm. However, the delay could be explained by Apple's inability to finetune the multitasking features of the tablet operating system.

Incidentally, the company has compiled an incremental update, called the iPadOS 16.1. This suggests the operating system had a few glitches, which Apple may have addressed. The company may have also included a patch for security vulnerabilities. Apple rarely acknowledges bugs and security flaws it patches, let alone offer details.

Alongside the iPadOS 16.1, Apple will also release the macOS Ventura update for the MacBook line of laptops and Mac desktop computers. The new operating system for Apple computers includes Stage Manager, a new Clock, and a Weather app, which seems like a mundane improvement.

Apple has also updated some core system apps like Messages and Safari. macOS loyalists could face a little difficulty while using the new update because Apple has renamed "System Preferences" to "System Settings", which sounds a lot like Windows operating system's Settings app. The redesign tries to match System Settings with the design of iOS and iPadOS, and hence, could be disorienting for some.

Apple May Delay The M2 Pro MacBook Pro Laptops To Next Year

Rumors about Apple's new MacBook Pro laptops refuse to subside. It is possible Apple is working on these models, but there's no indication of a release date.

In case Apple delays the launch of the new MacBook Pro lineup to next year, it may have to offer sustainably more powerful laptops than the currently available models. The company is expected to offer the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. However, the delay and the new chipset could easily push the prices to a new high, making the devices even more expensive to buy. Not to mention, the chipsets would need a powerful cooling solution, possibly resulting in more fan noise than ever before.

