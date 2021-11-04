Just In
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate: Unique Windows 11 Laptop With Detachable OLED Display
Asus has unveiled a unique Windows 11 computing machine. The Vivobook 13 Slate- T3300 is a detachable laptop flaunting a Full HD OLED touchscreen with Dolby Vision support. It is touted as the world's first 13.3" OLED Windows detachable laptop and reminds us of the Apple iPad Pro, which retails at a much higher price point. The Vivobook 13 Slate is priced at $599 (INR 45K) in the US market and should soon make it to the Indian shores.
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate- T3300 Features & Specifications
Designed to address both productivity and entertainment needs, the Vivobook 13 Slate could be an excellent alternative to the Apple iPad Pro. The convertible flaunts a big 13.3-inch 1080p OLED screen with Dolby Vision support. Asus mentions that the screen is capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors, and covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The screen should allow immersive visuals during video playback and gaming.
The Full HD panel is complemented by quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos audio support. Interestingly, the touchscreen supports the latest ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus that has 4096 pressure levels and supports four swappable pen tips. The stylus connects via Bluetooth and will enable one-click functions via a shortcut button. It will allow users to sketch, doodle and enable a wide range of on-the-go productivity tasks on the detachable OLED display. It attaches magnetically to the chassis for added convenience.
The convertible Windows 11 laptop features Wi-Fi 6 and Asus Wi-Fi Master technology for connectivity. It is powered by a 3.3 GHz quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. The convertible gets up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe SSD onboard storage. Asus might also bring a lower-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage.
Moving on, the Vivobook 13 Slate also comes equipped with a 5MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera to offer video calling functionality. The convertible also has AI Noise-Canceling audio support to enable clear speech delivery for on-the-go video calls during remote work scenarios.
In all, Asus has come up with a very compelling Windows 11 machine for consumers. If priced aggressively in India, the Vivobook 13 Slate could make for an excellent convertible for students and even professionals looking for a detachable Windows laptop.
Asus also dropped some hints on two exciting and exclusive Artist Editions of the Vivobook 13 Slate to be made available in early 2022. Watch this space for more updates on the Asus' new convertible Windows 11 machines.
