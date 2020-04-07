ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best 17 inch Screen Laptops To Buy In India

    By
    |

    A laptop is a great tool for creators and gamers who wants high-performance computers on-the-go. Though most of the users prefer a 14-inch or a 15-inch laptop, some users are still looking for a laptop with massive 17-inch screen laptops.

    Best 17 inch Screen Laptops To Buy In India
     

    We have listed some of the best laptops available in the market with a 17-inch screen, that offers high-end CPU and GPU performance. These laptops will be great for consuming multimedia and playing games. Here are some of the best 17-inch laptops that one can buy in India.

    Asus TUF FX705DD-AU055T Laptop

    Asus TUF FX705DD-AU055T Laptop

    The Asus TUF FX705DD-AU055T Laptop comes with a massive 17.3-inch screen, offering FHD+ resolution. The laptop is powered by the Ryzen 5-3550H CPU and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, which offers 3GB of video memory with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. It retails around Rs. 50,000, which makes it one of the most affordable 17-inch gaming laptops.

    Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-516W

    Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-516W

    The Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-516W is a mid-range gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch IPS LCD screen, offering a peak brightness of 300nits. This model is powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H and comes with the Nvidia GeForce 1650 GPU with 4GB video memory. As per the RAM and storage, it offers 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD with an additional 1TB SSD. With a retail price of Rs. 82,000, the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-516W is also a great 17-inch laptop for gamers.

    MSI GF75 8RD-076IN Laptop
     

    MSI GF75 8RD-076IN Laptop

    The MSI GF75 8RD-076IN Laptop offers a 17.3-inch screen with minimal bezel design. The laptop is based on the 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4G GPU. This computer does include 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage along with a 1TB HDD.

    Dell Alienware 17 MLK (Z569971HIN9)

    Dell Alienware 17 MLK (Z569971HIN9)

    The Dell Alienware 17 MLK (Z569971HIN9) laptop, is one of the most powerful 17.3-inch gaming laptops. It offers 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Even with continuous gaming, the laptop does not heat up a lot, making it a perfect machine for long-term gaming.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X