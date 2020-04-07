Just In
Best 17 inch Screen Laptops To Buy In India
A laptop is a great tool for creators and gamers who wants high-performance computers on-the-go. Though most of the users prefer a 14-inch or a 15-inch laptop, some users are still looking for a laptop with massive 17-inch screen laptops.
We have listed some of the best laptops available in the market with a 17-inch screen, that offers high-end CPU and GPU performance. These laptops will be great for consuming multimedia and playing games. Here are some of the best 17-inch laptops that one can buy in India.
Asus TUF FX705DD-AU055T Laptop
The Asus TUF FX705DD-AU055T Laptop comes with a massive 17.3-inch screen, offering FHD+ resolution. The laptop is powered by the Ryzen 5-3550H CPU and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, which offers 3GB of video memory with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. It retails around Rs. 50,000, which makes it one of the most affordable 17-inch gaming laptops.
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-516W
The Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-516W is a mid-range gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch IPS LCD screen, offering a peak brightness of 300nits. This model is powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H and comes with the Nvidia GeForce 1650 GPU with 4GB video memory. As per the RAM and storage, it offers 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD with an additional 1TB SSD. With a retail price of Rs. 82,000, the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-516W is also a great 17-inch laptop for gamers.
MSI GF75 8RD-076IN Laptop
The MSI GF75 8RD-076IN Laptop offers a 17.3-inch screen with minimal bezel design. The laptop is based on the 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4G GPU. This computer does include 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage along with a 1TB HDD.
Dell Alienware 17 MLK (Z569971HIN9)
The Dell Alienware 17 MLK (Z569971HIN9) laptop, is one of the most powerful 17.3-inch gaming laptops. It offers 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Even with continuous gaming, the laptop does not heat up a lot, making it a perfect machine for long-term gaming.
