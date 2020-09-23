Best 9 Hours Battery Backup Laptops To Buy In India Under Rs. 40,000

There are a whole lot of laptops available in the market that delivers big on battery backup. Some even have fuel for 9 hours straight on a single charge. Some of the laptops which give around 9 hours of backup and are available on sale in India are the Microsoft Surface Go (MHN-00015), Acer Aspire 5 A514-53 (NX.HZ6SI.001), and Lenovo ThinkBook 14.

There are some other laptops as well that offer the aforementioned battery backup. In this article, we have listed down the laptops available in India with up to 9 hours of battery backup.

Microsoft Surface Go (MHN-00015) Laptop

MRP: Rs. 38,599

Key Specs

High-res 10€ PixelSense Display designed to be viewed, touched, and written on

Lightest Surface yet, starting at 1.15lbs

All-day battery life, with up to 9 hours of unplugged power

Runs Windows 10 Home in S Mode, streamlined for security and superior performance

Includes multi-tasking USB-C, fast-charging Surface Connect, and headphone jack. Use it in Laptop, Tablet or Studio Mode.

Acer Aspire 5 A514-53 (NX.HZ6SI.001) Laptop

MRP: Rs. 58,840

Key Specs

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor with max turbo speed of 4.20 GHz

Memory : 8 GB of DDR4 memory, upgradable up to 12 GB of DDR4 system memory using a single soDIMM module

OS : Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Storage : SSD: 512 GB, PCIe Gen3 8 Gb/s up to 2 lanes, NVMe and supports, upto 2 TB HDD,2.5-inch 5400 RPM

Display : 14.0" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080, high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD

Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce MX350

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 (20RV00BLIH) Laptop

MRP: Rs. 38,990

Key Specs

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core I5-10210U processor

Operating System: This is a DOS based laptop

Display: 14-inch screen with Antiglare (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB HDD @ 7200 RPM

180 degree lay-flat hinge | Laptop weight 1.49 kg | Battery life: upto 9 hours with Rapid Charge

Acer Spin 3 SP315-51 (NX.GK9SI.010) Laptop

MRP: Rs. 41,850

Key Specs

8th Generation Intel Core i7 8565U Processor (Up to 4.6GHz)

14 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS Multi Touch Convertible Display

16GB DDR4 Memory & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Rechargeable Active Stylus; Thin 0.38 inches Bezel; Dual Front Facing Speakers; 802.11acWi Fi featuring 2x2 MU MIMO Technology

Just 0.78 inches Thin, 3.75 pounds and Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life

Lenovo Ideapad D330 (81H300AKIN) Laptop

MRP: Rs. 29,990

Key Specs

1.1GHz Intel N4000 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM , 128GB SSD Flash Memory

10.1-inch screen, Integrated Graphics

Windows 10 Pro operating system

Touchscreen: Laptop-cum-Tablet , 1 USB Type C - Can be used for charging as well

Avita Pura NS14A6INT441 Laptop

MRP: Rs. 29,211

Key Specs