Best 9 Hours Battery Backup Laptops To Buy In India Under Rs. 40,000
Laptops are one of the most useful gadgets nowadays besides smartphones. These small yet powerful portable PCs have made our lives easier as you can get your work done on-the-go. Thanks to the advancement in technologies, the laptops now offer a wider scope of usage and serve the purpose being just beyond work machines. And you don't have to carry along a charger or stay near a power socket as the manufacturers now are equipping their offerings with beefy batteries that not only last long but also support fast charging tech for a quick refuel.
There are a whole lot of laptops available in the market that delivers big on battery backup. Some even have fuel for 9 hours straight on a single charge. Some of the laptops which give around 9 hours of backup and are available on sale in India are the Microsoft Surface Go (MHN-00015), Acer Aspire 5 A514-53 (NX.HZ6SI.001), and Lenovo ThinkBook 14.
There are some other laptops as well that offer the aforementioned battery backup. In this article, we have listed down the laptops available in India with up to 9 hours of battery backup.
Microsoft Surface Go (MHN-00015) Laptop
MRP: Rs. 38,599
Key Specs
- High-res 10€ PixelSense Display designed to be viewed, touched, and written on
- Lightest Surface yet, starting at 1.15lbs
- All-day battery life, with up to 9 hours of unplugged power
- Runs Windows 10 Home in S Mode, streamlined for security and superior performance
- Includes multi-tasking USB-C, fast-charging Surface Connect, and headphone jack. Use it in Laptop, Tablet or Studio Mode.
Acer Aspire 5 A514-53 (NX.HZ6SI.001) Laptop
MRP: Rs. 58,840
Key Specs
- Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor with max turbo speed of 4.20 GHz
- Memory : 8 GB of DDR4 memory, upgradable up to 12 GB of DDR4 system memory using a single soDIMM module
- OS : Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Storage : SSD: 512 GB, PCIe Gen3 8 Gb/s up to 2 lanes, NVMe and supports, upto 2 TB HDD,2.5-inch 5400 RPM
- Display : 14.0" display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080, high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD
- Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce MX350
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 (20RV00BLIH) Laptop
MRP: Rs. 38,990
Key Specs
- Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core I5-10210U processor
- Operating System: This is a DOS based laptop
- Display: 14-inch screen with Antiglare (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB HDD @ 7200 RPM
- 180 degree lay-flat hinge | Laptop weight 1.49 kg | Battery life: upto 9 hours with Rapid Charge
Acer Spin 3 SP315-51 (NX.GK9SI.010) Laptop
MRP: Rs. 41,850
Key Specs
- 8th Generation Intel Core i7 8565U Processor (Up to 4.6GHz)
- 14 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS Multi Touch Convertible Display
- 16GB DDR4 Memory & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Rechargeable Active Stylus; Thin 0.38 inches Bezel; Dual Front Facing Speakers; 802.11acWi Fi featuring 2x2 MU MIMO Technology
- Just 0.78 inches Thin, 3.75 pounds and Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life
Lenovo Ideapad D330 (81H300AKIN) Laptop
MRP: Rs. 29,990
Key Specs
- 1.1GHz Intel N4000 processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM , 128GB SSD Flash Memory
- 10.1-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- Windows 10 Pro operating system
- Touchscreen: Laptop-cum-Tablet , 1 USB Type C - Can be used for charging as well
Avita Pura NS14A6INT441 Laptop
MRP: Rs. 29,211
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8145U processor, 2.10 GHz base processor speed, 3.90 GHz Max speed, 4MB SmartCache
- Operating System:Pre-loaded Windows 10 with lifetime validity |Preinstalled Software: None | In the box: Laptop, AC Adapter, User Guide, Cleaning Cloth, 3 in 1 Sleeve
- Display: 14-inch screen with (1920X1080) FHD display | Connectivity: 802.11b/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1
- Memory & Storage: 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with intel Integared Graphics 620 | Storage: 256GB SSD
- Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| Laptop weight 1.34kg | Battery Life: Upto 8 Hours as per MobileMark
- Ports and Optical Drive: 1 Micro HDMI, USB 3.0 Type-A x 2, USB 3.0 Type-C x 1(PD 2.0 charging, Display out) |Micro SD Card Reader|Combo audio and microphone jack |No Optical Drive
