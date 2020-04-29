These Laptops Priced Under Rs. 30,000 Last Up To 10 Hours

ENGLISH

    A good laptop should not only have a great screen or a good processor, but it should also offer a longer-lasting battery life. As laptops have become more and more powerful, they tend to take a hit when it comes to battery life.

    Best Battery Life Laptops
     

    After thorough research, we have come up with a list of laptops that offer up to 10 hours of battery life, ensuring an all-day battery with a single charge, which will be useful for students and even professional users.

    Microsoft Surface Go (MHN-00015) Laptop

    The Microsoft Surface Go (MHN-00015) Laptop retails for Rs. 29,990 in India and comes with a 10-inch touch screen display. The laptop is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold processor and offers 9 hours of battery life on a single charge.

    Avita Liber NS14A1IN023P Laptop

    The Avita Liber NS14A1IN023P Laptop retails for Rs. 24,990 and it has a 14-inch display with FHD resolution. The laptop is based on the Intel Pentium N4200 CPU with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Lastly, it offers a battery life of 10 hours on a single charge.

    Lenovo Ideapad D330 (81H3004RIN)
     

    The Lenovo Ideapad D330 (81H3004RIN) Laptop retails for Rs. 22,990 and it comes with a 10.1-inch detachable touch screen display. The laptop offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a rated battery life of 8 hours with support for rapid charging.

    Acer Swift 3 SF314-52-33G8 (NX.GNXSI.003) Laptop

    The Acer Swift 3 SF314-52-33G8 (NX.GNXSI.003) Laptop retails for Rs. 27,990 and it has a 14-inch screen with 1920 x 1080p resolution. The laptop comes with the Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM and it offers a battery life of 10 hours with regular usage.

    Acer Chromebook CB3-132-C0EH (NX.G4XAA.005)

    The Acer Chromebook CB3-132-C0EH (NX.G4XAA.005) retails for Rs. 23,999 in India and it is based on ChromeOS with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It comes with a three-cell battery, which can last up to 10 hours with normal web browsing.

    laptops battery news top gadgets
    Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 17:02 [IST]
