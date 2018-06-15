Best Gaming laptops with Windows 10 OS to buy in India

Gaming laptops have gradually gained popularity in the market over time. With many gaming enthusiasts in the market, laptop brands have started focusing on such products so that they can expand their user base and provide what the gamers actually need.

Gaming laptops not focus on offering high-end specifications but capable graphics performance that is needed by gamers, especially when it comes to graphics-intense games.

SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones to buy on Easy EMI Offers

If you are looking for a good gaming laptop to purchase right now, then you have landed on the right page as we detail you a list of such laptops available in the Indian market. Given that Windows 10 has a game mode, which is optimized for gaming performance, we have come up with a list of gaming laptops running Windows 10.

SEE ALSO: Best Samsung Smartphones with Android 8.0 Oreo Available in India (2018)

Check out the list of such laptops from below and decide which one will be a suitable upgrade for you from here.

MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD Lenovo Legion Core i5 7th Gen Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading

2 x Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium for Best Audio Experience

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD

15.6 inch Display Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 7th Gen Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

Acer Coolboost Technology Delivers Heightened Fan Speeds and Cooling Ability

Dolby Plus Acer TrueHarmony Technology Offers Immersive Sound

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD

15.6 inch Display MSI GL Core i7 8th Gen Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

MSI's Cooler Boost 5 Technology for Interruption Free Gaming

Giant Speakers for Immersive Audio Experience

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i7 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

Rear-exiting Cooling Vents with Dual Cooling Fans to Push the Heat Away

McAfee Security Center 15 Months Subscription

Preloaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2016

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD

15.6 inch Display Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 7th Gen Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD

15.6 inch Display Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 7th Gen Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading

Upgradable SSD Upto 512 GB and RAM Upto 32 GB

Dual Fan Cooling with Metal AeroBlade 3D

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD Asus FX553 Core i7 7th Gen Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti for Desktop Level Performance

Red Backlit Anti Ghosting Keyboard

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD