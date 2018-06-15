Best Gaming laptops with Windows 10 OS to buy in India

Related Articles
- Intel confirms the launch of standalone GPU in 2020
- Nintendo Switch might receive Netflix and YouTube soon
- Asus ROG is the most powerful Android smartphone
- Lenovo showcased its Legion gaming laptops and PC's at E3 2018
- Rapoo 3510 Plus 2.4G Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse review: Style meets precision
- E3 2018: Everything exciting coming to Microsoft Xbox
Gaming laptops have gradually gained popularity in the market over time. With many gaming enthusiasts in the market, laptop brands have started focusing on such products so that they can expand their user base and provide what the gamers actually need.
Gaming laptops not focus on offering high-end specifications but capable graphics performance that is needed by gamers, especially when it comes to graphics-intense games.
SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones to buy on Easy EMI Offers
If you are looking for a good gaming laptop to purchase right now, then you have landed on the right page as we detail you a list of such laptops available in the Indian market. Given that Windows 10 has a game mode, which is optimized for gaming performance, we have come up with a list of gaming laptops running Windows 10.
SEE ALSO: Best Samsung Smartphones with Android 8.0 Oreo Available in India (2018)
Check out the list of such laptops from below and decide which one will be a suitable upgrade for you from here.
MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
Lenovo Legion Core i5 7th Gen
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- 128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading
- 2 x Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium for Best Audio Experience
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
- 15.6 inch Display
Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 7th Gen
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance
- Acer Coolboost Technology Delivers Heightened Fan Speeds and Cooling Ability
- Dolby Plus Acer TrueHarmony Technology Offers Immersive Sound
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- 15.6 inch Display
MSI GL Core i7 8th Gen
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance
- MSI's Cooler Boost 5 Technology for Interruption Free Gaming
- Giant Speakers for Immersive Audio Experience
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
- Intel Core i7 Processor (8th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
Dell Inspiron 15 7000
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- Rear-exiting Cooling Vents with Dual Cooling Fans to Push the Heat Away
- McAfee Security Center 15 Months Subscription
- Preloaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2016
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
- 15.6 inch Display
Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 7th Gen
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
- 15.6 inch Display
Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 7th Gen
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- 128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading
- Upgradable SSD Upto 512 GB and RAM Upto 32 GB
- Dual Fan Cooling with Metal AeroBlade 3D
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
Asus FX553 Core i7 7th Gen
Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- Red Backlit Anti Ghosting Keyboard
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD