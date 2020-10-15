ENGLISH

    Best Laptop Deals On Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020

    By
    |

    Its the festive season and there are enticing deals and discounts on a slew of product categories. Especially, if you are buying electronics, then there are never-seen-before discounts along with partner offers on an SBI using debit or credit card including 10% instant discount and no-cost EMI payment options. Also, there will be up to Rs. 20,000 exchange discount as well on the transactions.

    Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale On Up To 50% Off On Laptops
     

    If you are looking for a laptop at a time when work from home and online classes are going on due to the pandemic crisis, then you can check out the discounts as detailed below. Notably, you will get a slew of laptops ranging from sleek laptops, ultimate gaming laptops, gaming CPUs, premium laptops, and more.

    Thin And Light Weight Laptops Starts from Rs. 26,990

    You can get your hands on sleek, thin and lightweight laptops during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting from Rs. 26,990. These laptops will be available with notable discounts, exchange offer, and no-cost EMI payment as well.

    Ultimate Gaming Laptops Starts From Rs. 44,990

    If you want to purchase ultimate gaming laptops, then you can purchase one from Rs. 44,990. These laptops gaming laptops will be ideal for gaming enthusiasts who are interested in high-end gaming and graphics performance.

    Up To 40% Off On Gaming CPUs
     

    Are you looking out for gaming CPUs? In that case, you can opt to buy one during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This sale will provide up to 40% discount on gaming GPUs and make it quite attractive for the buyers.

    Up To 40% Off On Premium Laptops

    The premium laptops are available at a discount of up to 40% right now during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. You can get your hands on one such laptop during the same if you are looking for one.

    Work And Entertainment Starts From Rs. 25,990

    The work and entertainment laptops area available starting from Rs. 25,990 via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale on account of the festival sales. This could be the right time to buy one such laptop.

    High performance Starts From Rs. 34,990

    Lastly, if buyers want to purchase high-performance laptops, then it is possible to get one starting from Rs. 34,990 on the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

    Story first published: Friday, October 16, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
