Best Laptops Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India

HP 245 G5 (Y0T72PA) Laptop

The HP 245 G5 (Y0T72PA) Laptop retails for around Rs. 18,000 and it offers a 14-inch display. The laptop is powered by the AMD A6 quad-core processor with 4GB RAM and 512GB HDD. This model does have a DVD drive, allowing users to watch movies and shows from optics disks.

Lenovo Ideapad S145

The Lenovo Ideapad S145 has a regular 15.6-inch screen with an HD resolution screen and the laptop is based on the AMD-A6 processor with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD. On the Lenovo India official website, the device retails for Rs. 20,000.

Asus X540YA-XO547T Laptop

The Asus X540YA-XO547T Laptop retails for Rs. 16,990 and this laptop has a 15.6-inch HD display with an HD web camera. The device comes with the AMD APU Dual Core E1 processor with 4GB RAM and 500GB storage. In terms of OS, the device runs on Windows 10 OS.

Asus EeeBook E203MA-FD014T Laptop

The Asus EeeBook E203MA-FD014T Laptop sells for Rs. 16,990 and it has a compact 11.6-inch screen and the notebook is based on the Intel Celeron dual-core processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with Windows 10 OS.

HP 14q-cy0005au

The HP 14q-cy0005au retails for Rs. 20,000 and offers a 14-inch display with the AMD based CPU. The device offers 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD, offering good performance and faster read and write speeds when compared to the competition.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-33

The Acer Aspire 3 A315-33 has a 15.6-inch HD screen with Intel Celeron dual-core processor. There is 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD storage and the device handles most of the tasks with ease and it also costs less than Rs. 20,000.

Lenovo V145

The Lenovo V145 costs Rs. 15,590 and it has a 15.6-inch HD display with AMD-A6 processor. There is 1TB HDD and 4GB RAM and the device comes with DOS OS, so users have to install the Windows OS for themselves.

Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA-FD088T Laptop

The Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA-FD088T Laptop retails for Rs. 13,990. The laptop features an 11.6-inch screen with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion and the notebook comes with Windows 10 OS.

Micromax Canvas Laptab LT666 Laptop

The Micromax Canvas Laptab LT666 Laptop retails for Rs. 15,000 and it offers a 10.1-inch touch screen display. It comes with the 4th Gen Intel Atom processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with an option to expand the memory up to 64GB.

As these are entry-level laptops, you will not be able to game or edit a video on these devices. However, these devices will be best suited for tasks like web browsing and multi-media consumptions. Here are some of the best laptops under Rs. 20,000 in India.