    Best Laptops Under Rs. 20,000 To Gift This Valentine's Day 2021

    By
    |

    Valentine's Day is right around the corner. If you're looking for gifting solutions, here are some laptops to buy under Rs. 20,000. Laptops are one of the best gifting ideas as they have several uses. Laptops can be used for both personal and professional work. Moreover, with the e-schooling and work-from-home norms, getting a laptop for your loved one makes the best choice for Valentine's Day.

    Best Laptops Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India This Valentine's Day Sale
     

    Starting with the Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 laptop. Available for less than Rs. 20,000, the Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 makes a good choice to get for Valentine's Day. Plus, you get this laptop at all leading online retailers. Coming from the same brand is the Avita NS12T5IN001P Laptop. This too is available for under Rs. 20K, well within budget for a laptop.

    One can also check out the Asus EeeBook E203NA-FD164T Laptop. The laptop comes with several power-packed offerings, including a long-lasting battery. Joining the list is the Lenovo Ideapad Slim (81VS0067IN). As a popular brand, Lenovo offers several premium features with this laptop. Another laptop from Lenovo is the Lenovo ThinkVision M14, making it a good choice for under Rs. 20K, especially for Valentine's Day.

    Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop

    Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop

    MRP: Rs. 19,690
    Available On Flipkart/Amazon/Paytm Mall
    Key Specs

    • Processor: Celeron N4000 processor, 1.10 GHz base processor speed, 2.60 GHz Max speed
    • Operating System:Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home in S Mode | In the box Laptop, AC Adapter, User Guide, Manuals
    • Display: 14-inch screen (1920X1080) FHD display | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0
    • Memory & Storage: 4 GB DDR4 RAM with intel integrated UHD Graphics | Storage: 128 GB SSD
    • Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| Laptop weight 1.37kg |Alluminum Body| Battery Life: Upto 6 Hours as per MobileMark
    • Ports and Optical Drive: USB 3.0 Type A x 2 , Full Size HDMI x 1, Micro SD Card Reader, |No Optical Drive
    Lenovo Ideapad Slim (81VS0067IN) Laptop
     

    Lenovo Ideapad Slim (81VS0067IN) Laptop

    MRP: Rs. 18,990
    Available On Flipkart/Amazon/Paytm Mall
    Key Specs

    • Processor: AMD A4-9120E processor; Base Speed: 1.5Ghz, Max Speed: 2.2 Ghz, 2Cores, 2 Threads, 1MB Cache
    • Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
    • Display: 14 inch screen with (1366X768) HD resolution
    • Memory and Storage: 4GB RAM | 64 GB eMMC Storage
    • Design and Battery: 1.4 Kg thin and light laptop | Battery life : Upto 8 hours
    • This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section
    • Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual
    • Ports and Drive: 2 x USB 3.0 (Gen 1), HDMI, microSD card reader, Headphone / mic combo
    Asus EeeBook E203NA-FD164T Laptop

    Asus EeeBook E203NA-FD164T Laptop

    MRP: Rs. 17,990
    Available On Flipkart/Amazon/Paytm Mall
    Key Specs

    • Up to 2.4GHz Intel Celeron N3350 processor
    • 2GB DDR3 RAM
    • 32GB hard drive
    • 11.6-inch screen, Intel HD 500 Graphics
    • Windows 10 operating system
    • 0.98kg laptop
    • Fixed VGA web camera
    Avita NS12T5IN001P Laptop

    Avita NS12T5IN001P Laptop

    MRP: Rs. 19,690
    Available On Flipkart/Amazon/Paytm Mall
    Key Specs

    • 1.10 GHzGHz Intel Celeron N3350 processor
    • 4GB DDR3 RAM
    • 64+64GB (128GB) Storage Capacity
    • 12.2-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 500 Graphics
    • Windows 10 HOME operating system
    • 8 hours battery life, 1.41kg laptop
    • For any query reach out to Brand @ 1800 599 2273.
    • Country of Origin: India
    Lenovo ThinkVision M14

    Lenovo ThinkVision M14

    MRP: Rs. 18,499
    Available On Flipkart/Amazon/Paytm Mall
    Key Specs

    • 14 inch Fhd 1920 x 1080 IPS
    • 16. 7 million colors, 300 nit typical, 6ms with old - 60 Hz refresh
    • 2 x USB Type-C ports that supports DisplayPort 1. 2 Alt Mode and Pd2. 0
    • Low Blue Light Technology, Kensington lock slot
    • Tilt adjustable, weight 1. 26 lbs

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 18:33 [IST]
