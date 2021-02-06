Best Laptops Under Rs. 20,000 To Gift This Valentine's Day 2021

Starting with the Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 laptop. Available for less than Rs. 20,000, the Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 makes a good choice to get for Valentine's Day. Plus, you get this laptop at all leading online retailers. Coming from the same brand is the Avita NS12T5IN001P Laptop. This too is available for under Rs. 20K, well within budget for a laptop.

One can also check out the Asus EeeBook E203NA-FD164T Laptop. The laptop comes with several power-packed offerings, including a long-lasting battery. Joining the list is the Lenovo Ideapad Slim (81VS0067IN). As a popular brand, Lenovo offers several premium features with this laptop. Another laptop from Lenovo is the Lenovo ThinkVision M14, making it a good choice for under Rs. 20K, especially for Valentine's Day.

Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop

MRP: Rs. 19,690

Available On Flipkart/Amazon/Paytm Mall

Key Specs

Processor: Celeron N4000 processor, 1.10 GHz base processor speed, 2.60 GHz Max speed

Operating System:Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home in S Mode | In the box Laptop, AC Adapter, User Guide, Manuals

Display: 14-inch screen (1920X1080) FHD display | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0

Memory & Storage: 4 GB DDR4 RAM with intel integrated UHD Graphics | Storage: 128 GB SSD

Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| Laptop weight 1.37kg |Alluminum Body| Battery Life: Upto 6 Hours as per MobileMark

Ports and Optical Drive: USB 3.0 Type A x 2 , Full Size HDMI x 1, Micro SD Card Reader, |No Optical Drive

Lenovo Ideapad Slim (81VS0067IN) Laptop

MRP: Rs. 18,990

Available On Flipkart/Amazon/Paytm Mall

Key Specs

Processor: AMD A4-9120E processor; Base Speed: 1.5Ghz, Max Speed: 2.2 Ghz, 2Cores, 2 Threads, 1MB Cache

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 14 inch screen with (1366X768) HD resolution

Memory and Storage: 4GB RAM | 64 GB eMMC Storage

Design and Battery: 1.4 Kg thin and light laptop | Battery life : Upto 8 hours

This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section

Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual

Ports and Drive: 2 x USB 3.0 (Gen 1), HDMI, microSD card reader, Headphone / mic combo

Asus EeeBook E203NA-FD164T Laptop

MRP: Rs. 17,990

Available On Flipkart/Amazon/Paytm Mall

Key Specs

Up to 2.4GHz Intel Celeron N3350 processor

2GB DDR3 RAM

32GB hard drive

11.6-inch screen, Intel HD 500 Graphics

Windows 10 operating system

0.98kg laptop

Fixed VGA web camera

Avita NS12T5IN001P Laptop

MRP: Rs. 19,690

Available On Flipkart/Amazon/Paytm Mall

Key Specs

1.10 GHzGHz Intel Celeron N3350 processor

4GB DDR3 RAM

64+64GB (128GB) Storage Capacity

12.2-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 500 Graphics

Windows 10 HOME operating system

8 hours battery life, 1.41kg laptop

For any query reach out to Brand @ 1800 599 2273.

Country of Origin: India

Lenovo ThinkVision M14

MRP: Rs. 18,499

Available On Flipkart/Amazon/Paytm Mall

Key Specs