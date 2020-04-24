Best Multimedia & Gaming Laptops To Buy Under Rs 40,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Laptops are as important as our smartphones, especially for today's mobile workforce that has to get the job done on-the-go. Buying the right laptop for your personal, multimedia and gaming requirements can be a daunting task when the market is flooded with myriad of options. The first step is to decide a budget and create a list of all the tasks you want to perform on a PC. Once you finalize that, start zeroing down on the brands and the products that meet your requirements.

If that doesn't help you much and you are still confused about the best laptop to buy, we are here to help you out. Today we are going to inform you about the best ‘Multimedia & Gaming Laptops' under Rs. 40,000. Let's have a look. Asus A555LA-XX2036D Laptop MRP: Rs. 28,590

Key Specs 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 5500 Graphics

2.1GHz Intel Core i3-5010U processor

8 GB DDR3 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

2.3 Kg

Li-Po 2 Cell Battery Dell Vostro 15 3558 (Z555107UIN9) Laptop MRP: Rs. 32,500

Key Specs 15.6-inch LED Backlit Display2 GHz Intel Core i3-5005U 5th Gen Processor

4GB DDR3L RAM

1TB Hard Drive

4-cell, 40Wh Battery Lenovo essential G50-80 (80L000HLIN) Laptop MRP: Rs. 36,690

Key Specs a 15.6-inch HD TN GL(flat) widescreen display

4GB of DDR3 RAM

Intel core i3-4005U processor

2 GB Graphics

a 4 cell li-ion battery Lenovo Ideapad Z50 (59-429607) Laptop MRP: Rs. 38,000

Key Specs 15.6-inch full HD TN GL Slim display

Core i5 4th Gen

4 GB Graphics

8 GB DDR3 RAM

Li-Ion 4 Cell Battery

Best Mobiles in India