Best Multimedia & Gaming Laptops To Buy Under Rs 40,000

    Laptops are as important as our smartphones, especially for today's mobile workforce that has to get the job done on-the-go. Buying the right laptop for your personal, multimedia and gaming requirements can be a daunting task when the market is flooded with myriad of options. The first step is to decide a budget and create a list of all the tasks you want to perform on a PC. Once you finalize that, start zeroing down on the brands and the products that meet your requirements.

    Best Gaming Laptops To Buy In India
     

    If that doesn't help you much and you are still confused about the best laptop to buy, we are here to help you out. Today we are going to inform you about the best ‘Multimedia & Gaming Laptops' under Rs. 40,000. Let's have a look.

    Asus A555LA-XX2036D Laptop

    MRP: Rs. 28,590
    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 5500 Graphics
    • 2.1GHz Intel Core i3-5010U processor
    • 8 GB DDR3 RAM
    • 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
    • 2.3 Kg
    • Li-Po 2 Cell Battery
    Dell Vostro 15 3558 (Z555107UIN9) Laptop

    MRP: Rs. 32,500
    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch LED Backlit Display2 GHz Intel Core i3-5005U 5th Gen Processor
    • 4GB DDR3L RAM
    • 1TB Hard Drive
    • 4-cell, 40Wh Battery
    Lenovo essential G50-80 (80L000HLIN) Laptop
     

    MRP: Rs. 36,690
    Key Specs

    • a 15.6-inch HD TN GL(flat) widescreen display
    • 4GB of DDR3 RAM
    • Intel core i3-4005U processor
    • 2 GB Graphics
    • a 4 cell li-ion battery
    Lenovo Ideapad Z50 (59-429607) Laptop

    MRP: Rs. 38,000
    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch full HD TN GL Slim display
    • Core i5 4th Gen
    • 4 GB Graphics
    • 8 GB DDR3 RAM
    • Li-Ion 4 Cell Battery

    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
