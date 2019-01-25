Buying guide: Best laptops to buy under Rs. 25,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Recently, there have been unveiling of quite many laptops at occasional launch events, which are coming from different price range. The best part is- users can even seek an honor of purchasing a few laptops whose price falls under Rs. 25,000.
And this is a particular price point, where our entire story is based on. The entries of such priced laptops in the market are mainly from the brands of HP, Acer, Dell, Lenovo, Asus etc. which you can check as of a buying guide in the form of a list below.
Although these laptops constitute an entry-level category, their features can still make you feel premium. They come with Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS, Preloaded MS Office Home and Student 2016, stutter-free graphics- ideally suitable for all kinds of multitasking, and sport 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Widescreen BrightView or anti-glare display.
They are lighter in weight without an optical disk drive. Another important aspect to be considered for is- these laptops feature Dolby Auto-optimized speakers that deliver crystal clear audio, with minimum distortion, at any volume. Hence, you can comfortably snug around your laptop for watching favorite movies or TV shows. There are even more features which you can find in details at the bottom.
HP 15 APU Dual Core A9
MRP: Rs 24,490
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, AMD Radeon 520 2GB graphics
- 3GHz AMD Dual-Core A9-9420 processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 4 hours battery life, 2.1kg laptop
Acer Aspire 3 Celeron Dual Core
MRP: Rs 20,500
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, intel hd graphics Graphics
- 1.1GHz Intel Celeron 3350 processor
- This is a Linux-based laptop out of the box. You will need to install your own operating system (such as Windows) separately
- 2GB DDR4 RAM
- 500GB eSATA hard drive
- Linux operating system
- 2.2kg laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 330 Pentium Quad Core
MRP: Rs 19,990
Key Specs
- Intel Pentium Quad Core N5000 CPU
- 4GB Ram DDR3 Ram
- 1TB HDD With DVD-RW
- Windows 10 Home SL, Integrated Graphics,
- Platinum Grey Color With 1 Yrs Warranty By Lenovo India Service Center Warranty.
Asus APU Quad Core E2
MRP: Rs 17,990
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
- 4 GB
- 500 GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- 3 cell Battery (45 W AC Adapter)
Lenovo Ideapad 330 Ryzen 3 Dual Core
MRP: Rs 24,990
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.60 GHz
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch | Antiglare display
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD Radeon 530 2GB graphics |Storage: 2TB HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight 2.2kg | Battery Life: Upto 5 hours
- Warranty: This genuine Lenovo laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.
- Pre-installed Software: Windows 10 Home | In the Box: Laptop included with battery and charger, user guide
- Ports & CD drive: 2 USB 3.0 | 1 Type C (USB 3.0) | 1 HDMI 2.0 | 4-in-1 card reader (SD,SDHC,SDXC,MMC) | Combo audio and microphone jack | Without CD-drive | With LAN port
HP Imprint Pentium Quad Core
MRP: Rs 23,490
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 405 Graphics
- 1.6GHz Intel Intel Pentium N3710 processor
- 4GB DDR3 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- DOS operating system
- 2.1kg laptop
Acer Aspire 3 APU Dual Core E2
MRP: Rs 20,990
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel Graphics Graphics
- 1.8GHz Intel AMD E2-9000 processor
- 4GB DDR3 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
- Linux operating system
- 6.5 hours battery life, 2.2kg laptop
Asus Celeron Dual Core
MRP: Rs 22,990
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
- 4 GB
- 1 TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- 33 W AC Adapter
- 3 cell battery
Lenovo Ideapad 320 APU Quad Core A6
MRP: Rs 20,990
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display
- 4 GB
- Core i3
- 2.3 GHz Clock Speed
- 1 TB HDD/DOS
- 2 Cell battery
- 45 W AC Adapter
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Quad Core
MRP: Rs 22,990
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.60 GHz base processor speed
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with Intel UHD 620 Graphics | Storage: 1TB HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight: 2.5kg | Lithium battery
Dell 3000 APU Quad Core E2 6th Gen
MRP: Rs 24,000
Key Specs
- Processor: 7th Gen AMD E2-9000 processor, 1.80GHz base processor speed
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366x768) display
- Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM with Integrated Graphics| Storage: 1TB HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight: 2.5kg | Lithium battery