Best Premium Ultrabooks To Buy In India Now

These laptops also offer a good screen, with up to 4K resolution and a keyboard which is fun to type on. Here are some of the best premium ultrabooks available in India from various brands. These laptops work for both personal and professional usage.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV-H9201T Ultrabook

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV-H9201T Ultrabook is an expensive premium ultrabook, which retails for Rs. 2,49,990 and offers features like a 15.6-inch primary display with UHD resolution and a secondary screen. As per the performance, it comes with the 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with 32GB RAM and 6GB dedicated graphics card.

Dell XPS 15 7590 (C560054WIN9) Laptop

The Dell XPS 15 7590 (C560054WIN9) is a thin and light premium notebook which retails for Rs. 2,48,990 and comes with a 15.6-inch touch screen display. The notebook offers the latest hardware with the 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with 32GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage along with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

Asus Zenbook UX533FD-DH74 Ultrabook

The Asus Zenbook UX533FD-DH74 Ultrabook retails for Rs. 1,85,500 and comes with the following specs sheet. The laptop is based on the Intel 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 12GB SSD based storage. As per the graphics performance, it has Nvidia GTX 1050 MaxQ GPU with 2GB video memory.

Dell XPS 13 9370

The Dell XPS 13 9370 comes with a retail price of Rs. 99,750 and the laptop has a thin and light design with an almost bezel-less 13-inch screen. It is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 5122GB SSD based storage. There is no dedicated graphics on this premium ultrabook and it does use the built-in Intel UHD graphics.

Apple MacBook Pro MV9A2HN/A Laptop

The Apple MacBook Pro MV9A2HN/A sells for Rs. 1,13,905 in India and offers a vibrant Retina display with QHD+ resolution. The laptop is based on the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage.

Huawei MateBook X Pro Mach-W29C Signature Edition

The Huawei MateBook X Pro Mach-W29C Signature Edition sells for Rs. 1,64,990 in India and it is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. As per the gaming, the premium ultrabook has the Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB video memory.

Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370UA-C4195T Ultrabook

The Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370UA-C4195T Ultrabook sells for Rs. 1,30,990 and comes with an 8th Gen Core i7 processor with 1GB RAM and 512GB internal storage along with a plethora of I/O and it can also drive an external monitor with up to 4K resolution.

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534FT-A7621TS Ultrabook

The Asus ZenBook 15 UX534FT-A7621TS Ultrabook retails for Rs. 1,32,990 and it is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, based on 10nm fabrication, which makes it more power-efficient along with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD based storage solution.

Acer Swift 5 SF514-52T-50AQ (NX.GTMAA.001) Ultrabook

The Acer Swift 5 SF514-52T-50AQ (NX.GTMAA.001) Ultrabook retails for Rs. 87,990, making it one of the most affordable premium ultrabooks that we have listed. The laptop offers an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage along with Windows 10 OS.

Apple MacBook Air MREF2HN/A Ultrabook

The Apple MacBook Air MREF2HN/A Ultrabook sells for Rs. 1,27,990 and the laptop offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. As this is a thin and light laptop, it does not have a discreet GPU, instead, it uses the Intel UHD GPU on the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.