Buying guide: Laptops you can buy right now under Rs. 15,000

    There's is nothing more exciting when you can now purchase a few laptops whose price falls under Rs. 15K. The consumers can think of it before buying smartphones. The plus benefit of buying laptops at the rate of smartphones is you get a bigger screen. Importantly there are a couple more useful advantages of buying them. Without wasting a second more, we introduce before you a listing of these gadgets.

    Despite coming at such a lower price range, these laptops will leave you amazed due to their features. They come with up to 15.6-inch HD Display which has ComfyView LED Backlit LCD Panel. These wares iconically feature 4GB DDR3L RAM upgradeable up to 8GB RAM and have storage of 1TB HDD upgradeable up to 2TB HDD. While a few other laptops feature some more interesting features.

    These products come with 1 year domestic Onsite and (ITW) International Travelr warranty from respective brands which cover manufacturing defects. They also come with pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS. These accessories are also lighter in weight and can comfortably be carried over to different places. There are more features which you can find in details after you have a close check of the attached list.

    Acer Aspire 3

    MRP: Rs 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit TFT Display
    • 2 GB
    • 500 GB HDD/Linux
    • 1.6 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 2.48 GHz
    • 45 W AC Adapter
    • 2 cell battery

    iBall C Series

    MRP: Rs 10,799
    Key Specs

    • 11.6 inchScreen
    • 2 GB
    • 32 GB EMMC Storage
    • Windows 10 OS

    Asus Vivo Celeron

    MRP: Rs 12,990
    Key Specs

    • 11.6 inch HD LED Backlit Glare Display
    • 2 GB
    • 32 GB EMMC Storage
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 2 cell Battery
    • 33 W AC Adapter

    Asus Ebook

    MRP: Rs 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 500 GB HDD
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 3 cell Battery
    • 45 W AC Adapter

    Lava Helium Atom Quad Core 7th Gen

    MRP: Rs 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 12.5 inch HD Screen (1366 x 768)
    • Intel Cherry-trail (Quad-core), Z8350 with speed up to 1.88 GHz
    • 2GB DDR3 RAM, 32GB Storage (expandable via SD Card Memory Slot)
    • Intel HD Graphic(Gen7), .03MP Camera
    • Wi-Fi, USB2.0, Mini HDMI, Bluetooth, 10000 mAh Battery
    • Windows 10, 1 Year Warranty, Gold, 1.3 Kgs

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
