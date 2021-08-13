Can The Realme Book Slim Take On Apple MacBook Pro? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is venturing into the laptop market for the first time with the Realme Book and the Realme Book Slim. The company has been steadily teasing the new laptops, claiming to offer high-end specs at an affordable cost. Moreover, the Realme Book Slim is all set to go up against the Apple MacBook Pro, especially in the design department.

Realme has put up teasers and posters on social media handles claiming the upcoming Realme Book Slim will be lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro. Surely, the company is building hype just before the launch. Realme is touting its first laptop series to be a high-end one in all aspects, especially the design. Here's how the company claims it's better than the MacBook Pro laptop.

Realme Book Slim Vs MacBook Pro: The Weight Factor

One of the key factors of any laptop is its design and weight. As a commonly ported device, the lightweight build and design of a laptop are some of the key highlights. Similarly, Realme is stressing the weight of the upcoming Realme Book Slim. The company claims the upcoming Slim laptop's weight is just 1.38 Kg.

The company is comparing this with that of the Apple MacBook Pro, which weighs 1.40 Kg. With a difference of a couple of grams, Realme says the Book Slim will be "comfortable for users to carry it anywhere". Of course, this is a key differentiating factor, something that can be compared with the high-end MacBook Pro 13-inch model.

Realme Book Slim Vs MacBook Pro: The Features Offered

The Apple MacBook Pro is one of the most premium, high-end laptops. Even better than the company's MacBook Air, which is lighter still. However, Realme is set on comparing its laptop series with the high-end MacBook Pro for several reasons. While the lightweight build is one, Realme claims the features offered on the Realme Book Slim are even better.

The Realme Book Slim teasers have revealed a 2K display, which would offer 1440 x 2160 pixels resolution. On the other hand, the Apple MacBook Pro offers an LED-backlit display with IPS technology with 2560 x 1600 native resolution. Nevertheless, the Realme Book Slim's display is surely impressive, considering its alleged affordable price tag.

That's not all in the features department. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has also teased a new feature called PC Connect. As the name suggests, the feature will allow seamless connectivity between Realme phones and the Realme laptops - something we've seen from Samsung. On the other hand, Apple too has something similar that allows iPhone and MacBook users to transfer media between devices.

Realme Book Slim, Realme Book Launch In India

The features teased on the Realme Book Slim are quite impressive, considering that the company is going up against the high-end MacBook Pro. We know the company will be launching two laptops, namely the Realme Book and the Realme Book Slim with a lightweight design. This also means the Slim variant will likely pack trimmed-down features.

The company will be launching the Realme Book and the Realme Book Slim on August 18 at 12:30 PM in India. The virtual event will also see the release of premium devices like the Realme GT and the Realme GT Master Edition. The live-stream link to watch the event will be posted shortly.

