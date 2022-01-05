CES 2022: Lenovo ThinkPad Z13, Z16 Are Next Gen. Business Notebooks With New AMD Ryzen Chips

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 & Z16 Specifications & Features

The new ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 are amongst the first laptops to be powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000-series processors that benefit from the Microsoft Pluton security processor. The AMD Ryzen 6000 Series are the first x86 processors to integrate the Microsoft Pluton security processor to deliver security from chip to cloud on Windows 11 PCs. Designed and updated by Microsoft, the Pluton Security Processor hardens new Windows 11 PCs with protection for user identity, data, and applications.

Let's find out more details about the next gen. business laptops from the legendary ThinkPad series.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13

The ThinkPad Z13 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The business laptop will also be available with an exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z processor, which is optimized to deliver seamless audio and video performance, maximize responsiveness, and deliver incredible battery life in applications like Teams and Zoom.

The Z13 laptop will come with a 13.3-inch (16:10 aspect ratio) touch-enabled 2.8K OLED display with Dolby Vision support and a low blue light module.

For storage and graphics, the Z13 will come with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Integrated AMD Radeon graphics respectively.

The business laptop will feature a 50Whr battery with rapid charge technology, 2 x USB-C (USB4.0), Audio Jack, Edge-to-Edge, Backlit and a 120mm Haptic ForcePad.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16

The ThinkPad Z16 will be powered by an AMD Ryzen PRO H-Series processor with Integrated AMD Radeon graphics or AMD Radeon RX 6500M discrete option. The business laptop will have Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD option and will run Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

The Z16 will flaunt a 16.0-inch 4K OLED (16:10 aspect ratio) with 92.3% creen-to-body-ratio.

The laptop will have a 70Whr battery cell with rapid charge tech.

For connectivity, the Z16 will offer 3 x USB-C (USB4.0), Audio Jack, SD Card Reader and will come with a full-panel backlit keyboard with 120mm Haptic ForcePad.

Upgraded TrackPoint

Besides, the new ThinkPad laptops will feature Dolby Atmos Speaker System and Dolby Voice AI noise cancellation technology. The TrackPoint on both laptops now offers the new double-tap function to activate 'Communication QuickMenu' for rapid access to camera and microphone settings. For cameras, the new Z13 and Z16 will feature infrared FHD camera f2.0, with eShutter for security purposes.

As far as wireless connectivity is concerned, both laptops will feature Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and 4G LTE CAT 16.

Lenovo 13 & Z16 Pricing and Availability

The ThinkPad Z13 will be available at a starting price of $1,549, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,15,600). The Z16 has a starting price tag of $2,099 (roughly Rs. 1,56,00 in INR). The next-gen. ThinkPads will start selling in Q2 2022, i.e. May 2022 in the global market. The official pricing and availability for the Indian market will be announced soon.