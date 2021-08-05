Just In
Cheap And Best Gaming Laptops To Buy During Great Indian Festival 2021
Amazon Great Indian Festival is back for the 2021 edition. Just like every major sale on Amazon, this one has some fantastic deals on affordable gaming laptops, especially under Rs. 1,00,000. We are not recommending all the laptops that are on sale but only the ones that offer a good user experience.
If you are looking for an entry-level gaming laptop, then here are some of the options that you can consider during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. These laptops should be able to handle most modern games at 1080p with medium graphics settings without any issue.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 With Intel Core i5-10300H
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, powered by the Intel Core i5-10300H, and the NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU just costs Rs. 57,990. Not just that, the laptop does offer 8GB DDR4 memory along with 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD storage solution. It is important to consider a laptop with an SSD, as it will help with the device boot time, especially in the long run.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 With AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
This model is a lot like the previous model with two changes. As the name suggests, it is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H along with the same NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU with 8GB RAM. For storage, this laptop offers a 512GB SSD. This laptop retails for Rs. 58,990 and is one of the best laptops under Rs. 60,000.
ASUS TUF Gaming F15
The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops in the market. This laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5-10300H, and the NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU, and offers 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. One feature that sets this laptop apart from the competition is the 165Hz refresh rate display. For just Rs. 61,990, this is one of the most affordable laptops with a high refresh rate display.
Acer Nitro 5
The Acer Nitro 5 is based on the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H CPU along with the NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU. This laptop also offers 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Besides, this laptop also has a 144Hz refresh rate display with FHD resolution, and this laptop retails for Rs. 67,990.
ASUS TUF Dash F15 (2021)
If you want something modern and a little more powerful, then you can consider the ASUS TUF Dash F15 (2021). This laptop offers the same 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H as the Acer Nitro 5 but comes with a more powerful RTX 3060 GPU along with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for Rs. 75,990. As one can expect, the device does have a high-refresh-rate display.
