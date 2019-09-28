Custom Keyboard Shortcuts For Mac You Should Know Features lekhaka-Nazia banu

If you are using a Mac, you must be knowing about the keyboard shortcuts. But since there are so many people that often get confused. Creating the same type of shortcuts can be a bit problematic at times.

Viewing The Keyboard Shortcuts: Go to Apple Menu and then click on System Preferences. Spotlight can also be used to search the System Preferences. If you prefer, the icon is in the dock. From the List, select Keyboard, then click on Shortcuts. A list of locations and services can be seen so as to see the shortcuts. Uncheck and disable the ones you do not want to use.

Editing All The Current Keyboard Shortcuts: There are certain global shortcuts which already exists but you will have to edit them. You can even see a shortcut which is not in use. Mark the checkbox then enable the shortcut. Click CMD+ option+ Space. It might show an error even probably with the combination that is shown. Go to the Spotlight section and double click the key combination and then add a new one.

Custom Keyboard Shortcuts To Be Created: For that go to the Preference Window and click on App Shortcuts. Then click on the plus sign button and add a shortcut to it. Then click on the Application drop-down list and in the Menu Title, enter a name and add a keyboard shortcut.

What To Remember For Creating Shortcuts: The shortcut should definitely have the same name as the menu command. Even if it adds ellipses, you should add it. Go to the submenu, use Hyphen plus Greater Than. Give no spaces between them. Do not use a key shortcut with the one that already exists. If it does not work, change the combination if required.

App-Specific Shortcuts Of The Keyboard: For the Mail app, add the sender to the contact list. Go to Application, then to mail, then to Menu Title, then add the sender to the contacts, click Shift+Command+A, Click the messages and mark them as Read. Click Shift+Command+R. For the Notes, Go to Application, Menu title, then Pin Note, then Shift+Command+P. To lock a Note, Go to Application, then Notes, then Menu title, Lock Note, Shift+Command +L.

For Safari, close the current tab by going to Close Tab and click on Shift+Command +X. Clear the browsing history, by Safari, Go to Menu title, Clear History, then Shift+ Command +B. When you are showing the sorting options that are there in the Sidebar, go to Application, then Numbers, then Menu title, then Show Sort options, then Shift+ Command +O. For showing warnings, go to Menu, click View, then Show Warnings, then Click on Shift+ Command +W. For adding an image to the gallery, click on Insert, then image gallery, then Shift+Command+ I.

