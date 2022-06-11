Dell Unveils XPS 13 And XPS 13 2-In-1 Laptops; Check Price & Specs

Dell XPS 13 9315 Design & Aesthetics

The new XPS 13 9315 further continues the XPS 9301's legacy with its sleek design and updated internals. The new 13-inch laptop measures 11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches and weighs a mere 1.17kg, making it one of the lightest and thinnest 13-inch notebooks. The motherboard inside the XPS 13 9315 is 1.8x smaller than the one found in our previous XPS 13 (2021). Dell mentioned that it is the smallest motherboard ever created and fitted for a Dell PC.

Although the design is similar to the 9310 model, it looks more polished and modern. The modern aesthetics come at the cost of the 3.5mm audio jack and microSD card reader.

Dell XPS 13 9315- No OLED But 4K IPS With Dolby Vision

It is disappointing that Dell has ditched the OLED screen and shipped the new XPS 13 with a 4K IPS panel, but it makes bold claims about the screen's clarity and vividness. The 13.4-inch IPS panel comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports Dolby Vision and comes in two resolutions- 1920x1200 (FHD+) with 500 nits and 3840x2400 (UHD+) with 500 nits and HDR 400 support.

For audio, the new XPS 13 comes equipped with stereo speakers, 4W output, MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D and dual mics. The 13-inch laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U and i7-1250U CPUs and will be available with 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-5200 and 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD options.

The 13-inch notebook has a 720p camera with an ambient light sensor and a human presence detection mode. It has a fingerprint reader, IR camera and is backed by a 51Wh battery cell. Dell is claiming up to 12 hours of battery life on the XPS 13 9315. Made out of tinted CNC machined aluminium, the XPS 15 9315 will be available in two colors- Sky and Umber.

Dell XPS 13 2-In-1 Hybrid

The XPS 13 2-In-1 is a hybrid PC featuring a tablet unit and a detachable keyboard. It is primarily built to provide the flexibility that today's mobile PC users demand. As per Dell, the new XPS 13 2-In-1 allows effortless transition between streaming, working, creating and sharing content, and connecting with devices on the go. The hybrid XPS 13 offers 5G connectivity and also features eSIM technology.

To use the hybrid in the laptop mode, you need to attach the magnetic XPS Folio. The accessory supports three angle adjustments (100°, 112.5°, and 125°) for flexibility and comfort. Dell has also unveiled the XPS Stylus for the hybrid, which magnetically attaches to the top to charge, and can provide up to 50 days of run time. Both the XPS Folio and Stylus are sold separately.

The tablet unit flaunts a 2880x1920 (3K) touch display with 500 nits peak brightness and HDR 400 support. The panel supports 100% sRGB, AR and pen support and features a 1080p front-facing webcam. The rear of the tablet unit boasts a 4K camera.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 comes in two connectivity options, standard WiFi 6E or 5G with WiFi 6E. The standard WiFi 6E model is constructed of machined aluminium and will be available in blue sky color. The 5G model's back is made from Gorilla Glass 7 to enhance connectivity and reduce signal interference. The hybrid XPS 13 is available in a darker Slate hue.

Dell XPS 13 9315 And XPS 13 2-In-1 Price & Availability

Dell India has not confirmed the prices and availability of the new XPS models for the Indian market but we will hear from the PC maker soon. As far as the pricing in the homegrown market is concerned, the Dell XPS 13 starts at USD 999, which roughly translates to Rs. 78,000 in INR. The XPS 13 Developer Edition comes in two variants and costs USD 949 and $1,199.

These models are now available in U.S. and Canada, with Windows 11 or Ubuntu 20.04 respectively. The XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available in the coming months and the pricing will be confirmed nearer to the availability date.