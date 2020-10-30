Just In
Diwali With Lenovo Sale 2020: Special Discount Offers On Laptops
Lenovo is offering a sale on their highest selling laptops during Diwali With Lenovo Sale 2020. So, you can now buy some of the newest laptops from Lenovo directly from the company website at an all-time lower price tag.
Here are some of the best gaming and business laptops that the company is offering during the Diwali With Lenovo Sale 2020.
Lenovo Legion 5i (15)
The Lenovo Legion 5i (15), which comes with an MRP of Rs. 125,890 will be available for Rs. 87,490, which includes taxes and shipping charges. With this laptop, one can save up to Rs. 38,400.
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 (14, Intel)
The Lenovo IdeaPad S340 (14), powered by the Intel processor is now available for Rs. 58,490, which would otherwise retail for Rs. 74,790. This is a thin-and-light laptop, that offers excellent day-to-day performance with amazing battery life.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15, AMD)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15, AMD) will be available for Rs. 41,990, making it a thin-and-light budget laptop, which is easy to carry around.
Lenovo IdeaPad S145 (15, AMD)
The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 (15), powered by the AMD processor now just costs Rs. Rs. 35,990 with an overall price cut of Rs. 8,200.
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14) is yet another thin-and-light laptop, and it can now be yours for Rs. 46,990, offering a total discount of Rs. 17,300.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (15)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (15) is a mid-range gaming laptop, which now costs Rs. 71,490, making it Rs. 32,000 less than the original price.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (14, Intel)
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (14, Intel) is also a thin-and-light laptop with a touch screen display, and this computer can be yours for Rs. 77,990 with an overall discount of Rs. 35,300.
Lenovo Yoga C640
The Lenovo Yoga C640 now costs Rs. 80,990, making it an interesting all-around laptop that also looks premium and offers all-day battery life.
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus
If you are a business user, then get the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, and this laptop now costs Rs. 112,690, and this computer comes with a rugged design.
Lenovo Legion 5Pi
The Lenovo Legion 5Pi, a mid-range gaming laptop costs Rs. 132,490, offering over Rs. 50,000 price cut when compared to the original launch price.
