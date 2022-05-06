Exclusive: Avita To Launch Gaming Laptop, Tablet, LED TV Soon

We spoke with Seema Bhatnagar, the Regional Business Director for South Asia at Nexstgo Company. The company has released a sleuth of products under the Avita brand, including affordable laptops and other accessories like mice. Seema has revealed to us that Avita will be expanding its product offering to include tablets and LED TVs this year.

Avita Tablets, LED TVs, Gaming Laptop Incoming

Smartphones aside, the Indian market has a high demand for laptops, smart TVs, tablets, and other IoT devices. Avita is tapping into this growing demand, delivering new gadgets at an attractive price point. Among these, Avita is expanding its product offering with the launch of a new tablet.

Seema revealed that a new Avita tablet will launch in June. The tablet from Avita will release in four models, depending on the storage and RAM. Tablet aside, Avita will continue to expand its laptop series, including the launch of a new gaming laptop. She further tells us the new gaming laptop from Avita will likely launch around Diwali.

The gaming laptop isn't the only thing Avita plans to launch during Diwali. A new range of LED TVs will also debut around the same time, which would up the competition in the Indian market. Avita IoT devices like smart lights and smart bulbs will also release in the coming weeks, Seema told Gizbot.

Avita Laptops: Affordable Devices With A Splash Of Color

Avita has identified itself as a youth-centric brand. Affordable price tags aside, one of the USPs of Avita is the diverse color range that youngsters can choose from. The newly launched Avita Status Ultimus laptop, for instance, comes in six different colors, including green, gold, and red colors.

The new Avita Status Ultimus laptop comes with flagship features like an FHD display with dual stereo and mic; an ultra-thin body; SSD support; and a prolonged battery life. It starts from just Rs. 21,990 - the price of which one might get a premium mid-range smartphone. One might wonder how Avita competes with other popular names like HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus.

"We created this market in India, bringing affordable laptops with vibrant colors and premium features. Moreover, we manufacture our own devices at our factory, which further helps in the price point. We also ensure stringent quality checks are done for all our units, which gives us an edge over the competition," Seema tells us.

Avita has big plans for the Indian market with its diverse range of product launches. Calling itself a lifestyle brand, Avita will be launching more IoT devices for India. This includes a smart bulb that ensures you can run it for 5-6 hours even without electricity. The new gadgets will further up the competition in India.