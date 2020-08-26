Exclusive Interview With Dell’s Vivekanand Manjeri On Dell Precision 5550 Mobile Workstation Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

The dynamics of the modern workforce drastically changed at the turn of the century. More importantly, there's been a sweeping transformation over the past few months with the workforce shifting to the norm working remotely. Dell has launched a couple of new products that keep up with the evolving workforce. The Dell Precision 5550 mobile workstation is one such unique offering.

Dell Precision 5550 Explained

We recently had the opportunity to get an in-depth understanding of the new mobile workstation from Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group at Dell Technologies. "The Dell Precision 5550 is the industry's smallest and thinnest 15-inch laptop and supports graphics and data-intensive workloads," he says. The highlight features of the new laptop are its four-sided InfinityEdge, 16:10 aspect ratio display, and a top bezel infrared camera for maximum screen real estate.

The Dell Precision 5550 workstation outshines its competitors, like the PremierColor Software and the Reliable Memory Technology (RMT) Pro. "Dell's exclusive, RMT Pro works in conjunction with error-correcting code (ECC) memory to detect and correct memory errors in real-time which comparably equipped competition products lack," Manjeri explains.

The new laptop features up to HDR400 display along with diamond cut sidewalls and machined speaker grilles. Plus, the new Dell Precision 5550 is designed with precise engineering and rigorous testing, earning it the ISV certification.

Dell Precision 5550 With AI-Based Optimization

More importantly, the Precision 5550 is aided with the Dell Optimizer for Precision AI-based performance optimizer that automatically tunes the workstation using machine learning. The in-house software combines ExpressResponse, ExpressCharge, and Intelligent Audio technologies.

Manjeri explains the ExpressResponse uses AI to learn the user's behavior with select applications, identifies optimization opportunities, and automatically applies appropriate settings to improve application performance. It combines Intel Adaptix Technology and helps switch between apps and enhance overall performance and productivity. Next, the ExpressCharge learns the user's battery usage on the system. With this, it applies the AI and machine learning models to apply the correct charge policy, and identify opportunities to extend battery run time.

Lastly, the Intelligent Audio on the Dell Optimizer for Precision software allows users to hear and be heard better on conference calls by adjusting loudness, noise level, equalization, echo, and noise elimination - and refines the overall sound experience. This makes the new Dell Precision 5550 ideal for the current workforce trend.

Dell Precision 5550 Upholding Security

The digitally-driven workforce looks for an easy, ready-to-work experience. At the same time, the IT requires an automated, open, and intelligent management solution to easily manage while uploading security. Manjeri says that the Dell Precision 5550 workstation answers these needs. "We introduced the Dell SafeBIOS Events & Indicators of Attack (IoA) to further protect our commercial PCs, which are already the most secure in the industry," he says.

He further explains that SafeBIOS provides the unique ability to generate Indicators of Attack on BIOS configurations, including changes and events that can signal an exploit. When BIOS configuration changes are detected - indicating a potential attack, security and IT teams are quickly alerted in their management consoles, allowing for swift isolation and remediation. "Detection at this level allows organizations to respond to advanced threats quickly and successfully, interrupting the attack chain before it's able to do more damage," Manjeri explains.

Dell Precision 5550 Combining Power And Style

Today, we have a diverse workforce scattered across the globe with unique work-related needs. Manjeri says the Precision 5550 is capable of handling this as it's "designed to handle demanding workloads like intensive graphics processing, data analysis, and CAD modeling." The new laptop is developed for professionals across manufacturing, media & entertainment, oil & gas, architecture engineering & construction, banking, and financial services industries he explains.

"From fast rendering to detailed visualizations and complex simulations, the Precision 5550 is a perfect combination of power and style," he adds. With the latest hardware and software components, thermal innovations, and intelligent features, this workstation will appeal to creative users across industries.

What We Think Of The Latest Precision 5500

The market is flooded with aggressive competitors such as the Lenovo ThinkPad series that comprises the ThinkPad T490 and the ThinkPadT495. One can find features like a narrow bezel design providing more display space and a lightweight design for portability. Plus, the ThinkPad and the Precision 5550 come within a similar price bracket.

Despite the competition, Dell does provide some unique features on the Precision 5550, especially with the AI-based customization. Dell is one of the popular global brands, and with the new Precision 5550 mobile workstation, the company has made it future-proof while merging power, security, and style.

Best Mobiles in India