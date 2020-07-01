Flipkart Back To College: Special Discounts Offers On Laptops

During the Flipkart Back to College sale, you can get attractive offers such as no-cost EMI payment option on your favorite laptop for up to 18 months, up to a whopping 20,000 exchange discount, and complete protection from all defects. Notably, Flikpart Protect extended warranty can be availed starting from Rs. 799 for up to two years.

If you are looking forward to buy a new laptop, then you can check out the offers on some of the best laptops on Flipkart right now.

7% Off On Laptops

Are you looking for a regular laptop for your everyday tasks? Well, in that case, you can get 7% discount on the same. There are brands from Acer, HP and others to complete your assignments, browsing and other common tasks.

47% Off On High Performance Laptops

If your job requires you to carry out some highly intensive tasks, then you can get your hands on some of the high-performance laptops on Flipkart. These laptops are available at a whopping discount of 47% and include models such as Asus VivoBook 14 and Apple MacBook Air.

30% Off On Laptops for Designs and Multimedia

Designers and professionals in the multimedia industry can get their hands on a capable laptop such as the HP Pavilion x360, Acer Swift 3, etc. at lucrative discounts via the Flipkart sale. These laptops that can deal with large files and heavy applications can be availed at a discount of up to 30% during this sale.

35% Off On Laptops For Gaming

Gaming buffs need not be disappointed as you also have a collection of gaming laptops such as MSI G Core i7, Lenovo IdeaPad 3 and more at a discount of up to 35%.