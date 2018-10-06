Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Get offers up to Rs. 50,000 off on popular laptops

If you want to avail some laptops with upto Rs. 50,000 off, it is through the Flipkart that you get the best deal. The Big Billion Day sale is coming as a boon to those who really consider important to buy some laptops, devices, other gadgets etc. These merchandises can be availed with upto 80% off. The sale of such products will hit the floor on 10th October, 2018 and will last on 14th October.

You can get a laptop like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Core i3 6th Gen with 25% off on its original price, exchange offers of up to Rs. 8,000 with extra Rs. 2000 off over exchange value on select models, EMI of Rs. 913/month, no cost EMI option, profitable bank offers, and more. It has features like Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS, Preloaded MS Office Home and Student 2016 etc.

The Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen is another valuable laptop that can be purchased with 18% off. It also brings other offers like- upto Rs. 8,000 off on exchange with extra Rs. 2000 off over exchange value on select models, no cost EMI option with EMI of Rs. 2093/month, and other attractive offers.

This product looks stylish & portably thin and light without optical disk drive. It sports a 13.3 inch HD+ LED Backlit display which adds extra glam to its look. The Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen too can be availed with 18% off. You also get upto Rs. 8000 off on exchange with extra Rs. 2000 off over exchange value on select models. This laptop can be purchased with no cost EMI option at a EMI starting at Rs. 1528/month etc. It also comes with some very refined features.

Then you have the Lenovo Ideapad 320E Core i3 6th Gen. The related offers include- 18% off, No cost EMI Rs. 5,165/month, Get upto Rs. 8000 off on exchange with extra Rs. 2000 off over exchange value on select models, great bank offers, and more. It comes with Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS, and feels light without Optical Disk Drive.

The Dell Vostro 14 3000 Core i5 8th Gen has deals like- 8% off, No cost EMI Rs. 6,832/month, Get upto Rs. 8000 off on exchange with extra Rs. 2000 off over exchange value on select models, great bank offers, and more. It features 14-inch HD backlit display.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 8th Gen comprise- 16% off, No cost EMI Rs. 8,333/month, Get upto Rs. 8000 off on exchange with extra Rs. 2000 off over exchange value on select models, great bank offers, and more. It works faster with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti, and comes pre-installed with Genuine Windows 10 OS.

Lastly, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Series Core i3 7th Gen with offers like- No cost EMI Rs. 5,165/month, great bank offers, and more. It sports a 14 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare display. It is also important to note that on buying these laptops you also get 1 year onsite warranty.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Core i3 6th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Preloaded MS Office Home and Student 2016 Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

13.3 inch HD+ LED Backlit Display

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6-inch Full HD screen, Antiglare display

Intel I5-8250U 8th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive

Free Windows 10 operating system

Integrated GFX Graphics Lenovo Ideapad 320E Core i3 6th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics

Up to 2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor

This is a DOS-based laptop out of the box

4GB DDR4 RAM

FAQ on touch pad : Please refer warranty PDF in technical specifications section for detailed steps from the brand to resolve this problem

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

DOS operating system Dell Vostro 14 3000 Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Intel i5-8250U processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive

14-inch screen, AMD Radeon 520 Graphics 2GB Graphics

Windows 10 operating system

2kg laptop Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Latest 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor (Up to 3.8GHz)

Latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM

One year manufacturer warranty

15.6 Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen IPS display Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Series Core i3 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

14 inch 1366 x 768 pixels LED-lit Screen

Intel Celeron N2840 2.16 GHz Processor

2 GB DDR3 RAM; 500 GB HDD

HDMI 1.4a, USB 3.0 (1), USB 2.0 (2), Kensington lock slot, Media Card Reader 3-in-1, headphone/mic

Windows 8.1