    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Special Discount Offers On Laptops

    This festival season there are numerous discounts and offers that are available both online and offline across product categories. If you are looking forward to purchase electronics, then there are numerous options for you at enticing pricing across e-commerce portals. Likewise, for perspective laptop buyers, Flipkart is providing notable discounts that make it the right time to purchase laptops.

    Well, Flipkart and SBI have teamed up to provide discounts and offers for buyers. Going by the same, the SBI debit and credit card users will get 10% instant discount on using the same for transaction and no-cost EMI payment option as well. Also, the e-commerce retailer is providing an exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,000.

    Having said that the festival season is approaching soon, Flipkart is providing notable discounts on laptops as detailed below.

    6% Off On HP 15 Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3200U

    HP 15 Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3200U laptop is priced starting from Rs. 31,990 and features a 15.6-inch HD display with a backlit brightview panel. This laptop can be bought at a discount of 6%.

    42% Off On Acer One 14 Pentium Dual Core

    Acer One 14 Pentium Dual Core is stylish and portable laptop that is available at 42% discount on Flipkart. This laptop feature a 14-inch HD LED TFT display, Windows 10 OS, 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive disk.

    29% Off On Lenovo Ideapad S145 Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3200U
     

    Lenovo Ideapad S145 Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3200U can be purchased right now at a discount of 29%. This laptop comes fitted with a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display, a lightweight portfolio and 1TB storage space.

    21% Off On Asus Pentium Quad Core

    Asus Pentium Quad Core laptop has been launched with 4GB RAM, 1TB storage space and runs Windows 10. It's key specifications include a 15.6-inch display for your daily needs. There is an Intel Pentium Quad Core N5000 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and has 1 TB HDD storage space.

    25% Off On Asus VivoBook 15 Core i3 7th Gen

    VivoBook 15 Core i3 7th Gen is available at a discount of 25% on Flipkart during the festival season sale. The laptop is pre-installed with Windows 10, a lightweight design and a 15.6-inch display.

    49% Off On Avita Pura Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3500U

    Avita Pura Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3500U flaunts a 14-inch LED backlit IPS display, a lightweight design, and more. The laptop includes a 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space.

    28% Off On Lenovo Ideapad 3 Athlon Dual Core 3020e

    Lenovo Ideapad 3 Athlon Dual Core 3020e has become one of the bestselling affordable laptops featuring 8GB RAM. You can get this laptop at 28% discount and other offers as mentioned above.

    25% Off On Acer Chromebook Celeron Dual Core

    Acer Chromebook Celeron Dual Core is available at a discount of 25% off on Flipkart. It will be a right time to purchase this laptop as there are many discounts and deals right now.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
