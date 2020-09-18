Just In
- 9 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M51: Best In Class Smartphone With Industry-First Features
-
- 9 hrs ago Sennheiser Introduces CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: Should You Buy?
- 10 hrs ago OnePlus 7T New White Color Variant Announced
- 11 hrs ago PUBG Lite Update: How To Download, Install PUBG 0.19.0 Update On Android Phone
Don't Miss
- News Shopian encounter: Army finds ‘prima facie’ evidence against troops for misusing powers under AFSPA
- Movies Vijay Sethupathi To Join Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Project?
- Finance RITES Announces Share Buyback Worth Up To Rs 257 Crore
- Sports Stuart Binny wife Mayanti Langer blessed with a baby boy, anchor reveals why she isn't participating in IPL 2020
- Education JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 Declared For B.Arch. & B. Planning
- Automobiles Ducati Scrambler 1100 Teased Ahead Of Launch: Will Arrive In Two Variants
- Lifestyle 11 Best Homemade Face Masks For Acne
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Upto 30% Offers On Laptops
Flipkart Saving Days are here and the company is offering amazing deals and discounts on a range of products, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and laptops. The Flipkart Saving Days sale went live today and will be available till September 20th, where Flipkart First customers can get additional offers on top of the deals listed on Flipkart.
If you are working from home and planning to buy a new laptop, then Flipkart is now offering up to 30 percent off on laptops are here are some interesting deals for laptops and notebooks.
Up to 30% Off On Working Laptops
The company is offering up to 30 percent off on working laptops, and these machines are tailormade for office work, capable of handling tasks like creating a ppt presentation to making a new report without any issue.
Up to 20% Off On Core i5 And i3 Laptops
If you want to get a new laptop based on the Intel Core i3 or the Intel Core i5 processor, then Flipkart is offering up to 20 percent off on a range of laptops powered by these processors.
Up to 30% Off On Ryzen Powered Laptops
Laptops based on the Ryzen laptops are known for offering great multi-core performance and you can now get an AMD powered laptop with up to 30 percent off during Flipkart Big Shopping Days.
Up to 30% Off On High-Performance Laptops
Flipkart is now offering up to 30 percent off on high-performance gaming laptops, and these devices offer excellent CPU and GPU performance.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,877
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
12,999
-
15,999
-
9,999
-
33,245
-
62,000
-
13,999
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999