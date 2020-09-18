Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Upto 30% Offers On Laptops

If you are working from home and planning to buy a new laptop, then Flipkart is now offering up to 30 percent off on laptops are here are some interesting deals for laptops and notebooks.

Up to 30% Off On Working Laptops

The company is offering up to 30 percent off on working laptops, and these machines are tailormade for office work, capable of handling tasks like creating a ppt presentation to making a new report without any issue.

Up to 20% Off On Core i5 And i3 Laptops

If you want to get a new laptop based on the Intel Core i3 or the Intel Core i5 processor, then Flipkart is offering up to 20 percent off on a range of laptops powered by these processors.

Up to 30% Off On Ryzen Powered Laptops

Laptops based on the Ryzen laptops are known for offering great multi-core performance and you can now get an AMD powered laptop with up to 30 percent off during Flipkart Big Shopping Days.

Up to 30% Off On High-Performance Laptops

Flipkart is now offering up to 30 percent off on high-performance gaming laptops, and these devices offer excellent CPU and GPU performance.