    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Upto 30% Offers On Laptops

    By
    |

    Flipkart Saving Days are here and the company is offering amazing deals and discounts on a range of products, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and laptops. The Flipkart Saving Days sale went live today and will be available till September 20th, where Flipkart First customers can get additional offers on top of the deals listed on Flipkart.

    Flipkart Saving Days Sale 2020: Up to 30% Off On Laptops
     

    If you are working from home and planning to buy a new laptop, then Flipkart is now offering up to 30 percent off on laptops are here are some interesting deals for laptops and notebooks.

    Up to 30% Off On Working Laptops

    The company is offering up to 30 percent off on working laptops, and these machines are tailormade for office work, capable of handling tasks like creating a ppt presentation to making a new report without any issue.

    Up to 20% Off On Core i5 And i3 Laptops

    If you want to get a new laptop based on the Intel Core i3 or the Intel Core i5 processor, then Flipkart is offering up to 20 percent off on a range of laptops powered by these processors.

    Up to 30% Off On Ryzen Powered Laptops
     

    Laptops based on the Ryzen laptops are known for offering great multi-core performance and you can now get an AMD powered laptop with up to 30 percent off during Flipkart Big Shopping Days.

    Up to 30% Off On High-Performance Laptops

    Flipkart is now offering up to 30 percent off on high-performance gaming laptops, and these devices offer excellent CPU and GPU performance.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
