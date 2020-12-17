Just In
- 10 hrs ago LG UltraGear 4K 144Hz Gaming Display Launched In India; Should You Buy?
-
- 12 hrs ago Non Airtel Users Will Get Content From Xstream App
- 12 hrs ago Skullcandy Hesh ANC Launched In India: Affordable AirPods Max Alternative?
- 12 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers On iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, ROG Phone 3, LG Velvet And More
Don't Miss
- Movies Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Anas Rashid Blessed With A Baby Boy, Actor Shares First Pictures Of The Little One
- News Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Rajasthan's Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
- Lifestyle 18 Low-Oxalate Foods That May Help Prevent The Risk Of Kidney Stones
- Finance Mrs Bectors IPO Subscribed 199 Times; Highest In 2020
- Sports India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon says Virat Kohli's run out was massive moment
- Automobiles Hennessey Venom F5 Unveiled Internationally: Faster Than The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport?
- Travel Best Places In To Celebrate This New Year In South India
- Education MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020 Released For Pharmacist And Lab Technician Post
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Upto 40% Off On Laptops And Desktops
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is here, where the e-commerce platform is offering price cuts on some of the latest PC computers from various brands. Laptops and desktops on Flipkart are now 40 percent off, and here is everything you need to know about the same.
Core i5 Laptops Starts From Rs. 23,990
You can now get a laptop powered by an Intel Core i5 processor for just Rs. 23,990. So, getting a powerful laptop, capable of handling basic office tasks just got more affordable.
Upto 30% Off On Work And Entertainment Laptops
These laptops can be used for normal day-to-day usage, and some of these laptops are now 30 percent, and these are also machines that are excellent for multimedia consumption.
Upto 30% Off On Premium Laptops
Looking for a premium laptop with a high-performance CPU, and GPU? Then you can now get one from Flipkart with up to 30 percent off over the regular retail price.
Student laptops Start From Rs. 15,990
If you are a student, who is short on budget, then Flipkart has you covered. You can now get a student laptop for just Rs. 15,990, which is something that one might spend on mid-range smartphones in 2020.
Upto 30% Off On Best Dell Laptops
If you want to buy the latest Dell laptop, Flipkart has an offer that is tailor-made for you. Dell laptops on Flipkart are now up to 30 percent off during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.
Upto 30% Off On High-Performance Laptops
If you are a professional photo/video editor or even a gamer, then you might want to buy a high-performance laptop with a cutting edge CPU and GPU. These laptops usually cost a lot, but with the Flipkart sale, they are now up to 30 percent cheaper.
Upto 30% Off On Best Asus Laptops
Asus is known to produce some of the best thin-and-light laptops, which are now 30 percent cheaper. Most of these laptops come with the latest Intel/AMD CPU, equipped with best-in-class GPU for improved graphics performance.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,875
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
16,900
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470