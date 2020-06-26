Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers Gaming Laptops: Get Up To 50% Discount
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is here with lucrative discounts and offers across a wide range of products. The sale will be on until June 27 and there will be attractive discounts if you want to purchase laptops. What's more interesting is that you will get benefited from Flipkart's Assisted Buying Program that will help you find the best pick for your requirements. You can shop by budget, brand, and processor.
During this sale, there will be attractive offers such as 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card and EMI transactions on the purchase. Besides this, there are further offers on laptops such as up to 18 months of no-cost EMI payment option, Complete Protection from all defects, extended warranty up to 2 years starting from Rs. 799 and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,000 based on the model you are exchanging. Check out the offers on some best gaming laptops from here.
33% Off On Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Core i7 10th Gen
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Core i7 10th generation laptop can be purchased at up to 33% discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that is ongoing until June 27. These are priced starting from Rs. 24,990 right now.
46% Off On Acer NITRO 5 Core i5 9th Gen
If you are interested in purchasing the Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 9th Gen laptop, then you can get your hands on it starting from Rs. 50,999 along with 46% discount and no-cost EMI payment option.
35% Off On Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 9th Gen
The Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 9th gen laptop model is priced starting from Rs. 64,990. It is available with up to 35% discount, and other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment, protection feature, and more.
4% Off On HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 Quad Core
HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 Quad Core laptop is available for Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 69,990. This smartphone comes with no-cost EMI payment option and a discount of 4% right now during the Flipkart sale.
35% Off On Lenovo Ideapad L340 Core i7 9th Gen
During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, you can get your hands on the HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 Quad Core for Rs. 71,990 along with up to 35% discount and other benefits.
13% Off On MSI G Core i7 9th Gen
MSI G Core i7 9th gen laptop is available for Rs. 99,990 during the Flipkart sale that will last until June 27. You will be able to get 13% discount on the same besides the other benefits such as no-cost EMI.
3% Off On Dell G3 Core i7 9th Gen
Dell G3 Core i7 9th gen is priced starting from Rs. 84,990. You can get this smartphone along with 3% discount, no-cost EMI payment option, complete protection, and much more.
