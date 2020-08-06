Laptops Offers And Discounts During Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale

36% off On Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Core i5 10th Gen

Lenovo is offering up to 36 percent off on the entire IdeaPad series of laptops that offers a thin and light design. Similarly, the company is also offering deals on the Lenovo 3i series of gaming laptops, powered by the 10th AGen Intel Core i5 processor.

33% off On Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 9th Gen

Acer is also offering up to 33 percent off on the latest Aspire 7 laptop, powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, capable of handling normal day-to-day tasks without any issue.

4% Off On HP 14s Core i5 10th Gen

The latest and the company HP 14s is also on sale during the Flipkart Big Saving Days with up to 4 percent off on the MRP and this laptop is based on the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which is a much efficient chipset when compared to the previous generation model.

7% Off On Dell Vostro Core i5 10th Gen

The Dell Vostro now comes with an improved design and is based on the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and you can now get this model with 7 percent off on the MRP.

24% Off On Asus VivoBook 14 Core i5 10th Gen

The Asus VivoBook 14 is currently on sale with 24 percent off on the regular retail price. Thanks to the 10th Gen Core i5 processor, it can easily handle normal day-to-day tasks without any issue.

6% Off On HP 15s Core i5 10th Gen

The HP 15s based on the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with a 15.6-inch FHD resolution display is currently on sale during Flipkart Big Saving Days with a flat 6 percent off.

5% Off On HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 5 Quad Core

If you are a gaming enthusiast, then the HP Pavilion is the laptop is the one to get, considering the 5 percent discount, and this machine is based on the Ryzen 5 quad-core CPU.

10% Off On Dell G3 Core i7 9th Gen

The Dell G3 is one of the gaming laptops that offers a good value-for-money and this laptop is now available with up to 10 percent off and it is based on the 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

9% Off On MSI GF63 Thin Core i7 9th Gen

The MSI GF63 is the latest high-performance gaming laptop based on the Intel Core i7 processor. You can get this laptop with a 9 percent price cut over the regular retail price on Flipkart.

9% Off On Apple MacBook Pro Core i7 9th Gen

The Apple MacBook Pro is a premium laptop that never gets many deals. However, during the Flipkart Big Saving Days, the laptop gets a special price tag with a flat 9 percent discount.

29% Off On Lenovo Ideapad S540 Core i5 10th Gen

The Lenovo Ideapad S540 comes with the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and is now available with up to 29 percent discount, making it an excellent laptop for office goers.