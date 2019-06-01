ENGLISH

    Flipkart days sale come as an incredible scheme for the users who look keen on purchasing some laptops. The users can find these gadgets on the portal irrespective of different price option. Below, we have added some of them in the list. The collection is definitely the best keeping your stats in mind. Check it.

    Flipkart Days Sale: Offers on Best Laptops

     

    The offers given by Flipkart include no cost EMI option, get up to Rs. 16000 off on exchange, an extra Rs. 8500 off over exchange value on select models, get extra up to Rs. 6000 off, 10% instant discount with Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards, and 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. While buying the laptops, users will also get 1 year International Travelers Warranty (ITW).

    The E-commerce shopping platform is also lined with some newly launched laptops that include some of the stupendous features, which look really ideal for your multitasking demand. So, find out an attachment of these merchandises with detailed features below coming under Flipkart days sale.

    18% off on HP 14q Core i3 7th Gen

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 14 inch HD LED Backlit BrightView Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 1 TB HDD
    • DOS
    • a 3-cell li-ion HP Fast Charge Battery

    33% off on Acer Aspire 5 Core i5 7th Gen

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TFT Display
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
    • NVIDIA Geforce MX130 for High Graphics Performance
    • Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
    • 2 GB Graphics
    • 4 cell 65 W AC Adapter

    13% off on Asus Core i5 8th Gen
     

    13% off on Asus Core i5 8th Gen

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
    • 8 GB RAM
    • 1 TB HDD
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 3 cell 45 W AC Adapter battery

    21% off on Dell Vostro 15 3000 Core i5 8th Gen

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display
    • 8 GB
    • 1 TB HDD
    • DOS
    • 2 GB Graphics
    • 65 W AC Adapter Battery

    3% off on Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i3 7th Gen

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
    • Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 1 TB HDD
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 2 cell 45 W AC Adapter battery

    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 13:24 [IST]
