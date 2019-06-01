Flipkart Days Sale: Offers on Best Laptops Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart days sale come as an incredible scheme for the users who look keen on purchasing some laptops. The users can find these gadgets on the portal irrespective of different price option. Below, we have added some of them in the list. The collection is definitely the best keeping your stats in mind. Check it.

The offers given by Flipkart include no cost EMI option, get up to Rs. 16000 off on exchange, an extra Rs. 8500 off over exchange value on select models, get extra up to Rs. 6000 off, 10% instant discount with Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards, and 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. While buying the laptops, users will also get 1 year International Travelers Warranty (ITW).

The E-commerce shopping platform is also lined with some newly launched laptops that include some of the stupendous features, which look really ideal for your multitasking demand. So, find out an attachment of these merchandises with detailed features below coming under Flipkart days sale.

18% off on HP 14q Core i3 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

14 inch HD LED Backlit BrightView Display

4 GB RAM

1 TB HDD

DOS

a 3-cell li-ion HP Fast Charge Battery 33% off on Acer Aspire 5 Core i5 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TFT Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

NVIDIA Geforce MX130 for High Graphics Performance

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

2 GB Graphics

4 cell 65 W AC Adapter 13% off on Asus Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

8 GB RAM

1 TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

3 cell 45 W AC Adapter battery 21% off on Dell Vostro 15 3000 Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display

8 GB

1 TB HDD

DOS

2 GB Graphics

65 W AC Adapter Battery 3% off on Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i3 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

4 GB RAM

1 TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

2 cell 45 W AC Adapter battery