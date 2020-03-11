Flipkart Discounts And Offers: Best Touch Screen Laptops To Buy In India

Gone are the days, when you had to visit a store physically to buy a laptop which suits not only takes care of your daily tasks but also goes easy on the pockets.

Popular e-commerce brands like Flipkart and Amazon have become the preferred one-stop destinations for users to buy laptops. And there is always some kind of discounts being offered on these platforms which makes it convenient for us to buy our desired products.

Speaking of which, there is a whole range of laptops available online with modern-day features. The touch screen enabled laptops are the new hype. In this article, we are listing down some of the best offers which you can avail on the touch-screen laptops on Flipkart.

14% Off On HP Envy 13 Core i5 10th Gen

Key Specs

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

13.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit BrightView Micro Edge Touch Display

Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

65 W AC Adapter

4 cell battery

36% Off On Lenovo Yoga 730 Core i7 8th Gen

Key Specs

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

13.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS Touch Display

Core i7 Processor

8 GB RAM

Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

65 W AC Adapter

4 cell battery

13% Off On Asus ZenBook Pro Duo Core i9 9th Gen

Key Specs

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

15.6 inch Ultra HD OLED Backlit Glare IPS Touch NanoEdge Display (With 100% DCI-P3)

Core i7 Processor

6 GB RAM

230 W AC Adapter

8 cell battery

11% Off On HP Spectre x360 Core i7 8th Gen

Key Specs

Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop

13.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Widescreen Multitouch-enabled Flush Glass Anti-glare Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Core i7 Processor

512 GB Internal Memory

16 GB RAM

65 W AC Adapter

3 Cell Battery

Acer Spin 5 Core i3 7th Gen

Key Specs

Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop

13.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Touch Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Core i3 Processor

4 GB RAM

256 GB SSD capacity

45 W AC Adapter

4 cell Battery

16% Off On Dell Inspiron 13 5000 Series Core i3 7th Gen

Key Specs

Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop

13.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Core i3 Processor

1 TB HDD Capacity

3 cell Battery

13% Off On HP Core M 6th Gen

Key Specs

Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop

12 inch Full HD LED Backlit Ultra-slim Touch Screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

128 GB SSD Capacity

4 GB RAM

Intel Integrated HD515

4 cell battery

2% Off On Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Core i5 8th Gen

Key Specs

Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop

12.3 inch Quad HD LED Backlit PixelSense Multi-touch Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Core i5

8 GB RAM

Windows 10 Home

5 Megapixel Front Camera, 8 Megapixel Autofocus Rear Camera

Li-ion Battery

5% Off On Microsoft Surface Core i5 7th Gen

Key Specs

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

13.5 inch Quad HD LED Backlit PixelSense with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Multi-touch Display (Surface Pen Enabled)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

128 GB Internal Memory

8 GB RAM

Windows 10

5% Off On Acer Spin 3 Core i3 6th Gen

Key Specs