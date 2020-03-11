Just In
- 5 min ago Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones Review: Best Budget Earphones?
-
- 6 min ago Vodafone-Idea Might Merge Its Non Profit Circles With Profitable Circles: Report
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhone 9 Launch Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns: Delayed Till June
- 1 hr ago Airtel Joins Hands With Cisco To Offer 5G Ready Network
Don't Miss
- Movies After Four More Shots Please!, 4 Anticipated Web Series Sequels Coming This Year
- News Coronavirus: 85-yr-old man who returned from Dubai tests positive in Jaipur
- Finance Interest Rate On Small Savings Schemes To Be Cut For April-June 2020
- Sports Coronavirus: McLaren team member self-isolates at Australian Grand Prix
- Travel 10 Places To See In India With Kids
- Lifestyle Taapsee Pannu Steals Our Attention With Her Floral Saree, Jewellery And Hairdo!
- Automobiles Bajaj Dominar 250 Launched In India At Rs 1.60 Lakh: Rivals The KTM Duke 250
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Flipkart Discounts And Offers: Best Touch Screen Laptops To Buy In India
India has seen a major development in the technology segment over the past few years. Numerous brands have ventured into the country with their new products, ranging from smartphones, tablets, to laptops, PCs, and smartphone accessories. The portable PC segment is also thriving similar to the smartphone market in the country.
Gone are the days, when you had to visit a store physically to buy a laptop which suits not only takes care of your daily tasks but also goes easy on the pockets.
Popular e-commerce brands like Flipkart and Amazon have become the preferred one-stop destinations for users to buy laptops. And there is always some kind of discounts being offered on these platforms which makes it convenient for us to buy our desired products.
Speaking of which, there is a whole range of laptops available online with modern-day features. The touch screen enabled laptops are the new hype. In this article, we are listing down some of the best offers which you can avail on the touch-screen laptops on Flipkart.
14% Off On HP Envy 13 Core i5 10th Gen
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 13.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit BrightView Micro Edge Touch Display
- Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 65 W AC Adapter
- 4 cell battery
36% Off On Lenovo Yoga 730 Core i7 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 13.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS Touch Display
- Core i7 Processor
- 8 GB RAM
- Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 65 W AC Adapter
- 4 cell battery
13% Off On Asus ZenBook Pro Duo Core i9 9th Gen
Key Specs
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 15.6 inch Ultra HD OLED Backlit Glare IPS Touch NanoEdge Display (With 100% DCI-P3)
- Core i7 Processor
- 6 GB RAM
- 230 W AC Adapter
- 8 cell battery
11% Off On HP Spectre x360 Core i7 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop
- 13.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Widescreen Multitouch-enabled Flush Glass Anti-glare Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Core i7 Processor
- 512 GB Internal Memory
- 16 GB RAM
- 65 W AC Adapter
- 3 Cell Battery
Acer Spin 5 Core i3 7th Gen
Key Specs
- Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop
- 13.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Touch Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Core i3 Processor
- 4 GB RAM
- 256 GB SSD capacity
- 45 W AC Adapter
- 4 cell Battery
16% Off On Dell Inspiron 13 5000 Series Core i3 7th Gen
Key Specs
- Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop
- 13.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Core i3 Processor
- 1 TB HDD Capacity
- 3 cell Battery
13% Off On HP Core M 6th Gen
Key Specs
- Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop
- 12 inch Full HD LED Backlit Ultra-slim Touch Screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 4
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 128 GB SSD Capacity
- 4 GB RAM
- Intel Integrated HD515
- 4 cell battery
2% Off On Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop
- 12.3 inch Quad HD LED Backlit PixelSense Multi-touch Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Core i5
- 8 GB RAM
- Windows 10 Home
- 5 Megapixel Front Camera, 8 Megapixel Autofocus Rear Camera
- Li-ion Battery
5% Off On Microsoft Surface Core i5 7th Gen
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 13.5 inch Quad HD LED Backlit PixelSense with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Multi-touch Display (Surface Pen Enabled)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 128 GB Internal Memory
- 8 GB RAM
- Windows 10
5% Off On Acer Spin 3 Core i3 6th Gen
Key Specs
- Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop
- 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 4 GB RAM
- 500 GB HDD Capacity
- 45 W AC Adapter
- 4Cell battery
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,700
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
13,999
-
62,490
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
15,990
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524