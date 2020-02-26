ENGLISH

    Flipkart Sale And Discount Offers: Top Deals On Best Selling Laptops In India

    Flipkart is currently offering huge discounts on many laptops. Some of these best-selling laptops are added to the list below. And, the list covers almost all important brands. For the best laptop amongst the rest others, follow the spec details and buy accordingly.

    Flipkart Discount Offers On Best Selling Laptops
     

    Offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offer, extra discounts, and more.

    MSI Modern 14 Core i5 10th Gen

    The laptop is available at Rs. 49,990 with 28% off. It can be purchased at an EMI starting from Rs. 4,166 per month. Highlights are 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home.

    HP 15q Core i3 7th Gen

    The starting EMI for the laptop comes at Rs. 2,583 per month. Get an extra discount of Rs. 1,000 on the product via Flipkart. It is available in Sparkling Black color option and carries a 15.6-inch display.

    Lenovo Core i7 8th Gen
     

    The laptop comes with 2GB graphics, 1TB HDD, and runs Windows 10 Home. It weighs 2.2kg and features a 15.6-inch display. It is available for Rs. 54,990 and starting EMI is from Rs. 4,583 per month.

    Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen

    Get up to Rs. 15,000 off on exchange offer and extra Rs. 6,000 off on HDFC prepaid transactions. You can buy the product based on other standard EMI plans.

    Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Quad Core

    The laptop comes at Rs. 49,990 for 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage options. It also features 256GB SSD storage option. The starting EMI to avail the product comes from Rs. 4,166 per month.

    Asus VivoBook 14 Core i3 7th Gen

    The product costs Rs. 33,990 with 19% off. It comes with 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home. It is available in Peacock Blue color option. On buying the laptop, you can get up to Rs. 8,400 off on exchange.

    HP 15q APU Dual Core A9

    The laptop from HP is available from Rs. 22,990 with 16% off for 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD options. It runs Windows 10 Home and carries a 15.6 inch HD LED backlit bright view display.

    Asus ROG Strix G Core i5 9th Gen

    The laptop comes from Rs. 52,990 with 22% off. Get extra discounts of Rs. 5,000 on the product. It is available for purchase from an EMI beginning from Rs. 4,416 per month.

    Dell Vostro 3000 Core i3 8th Gen

    The laptop is available from Rs. 28,490 with 16% off. Get the product at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,375 per month. It comes pre-installed with Genuine Windows 10 OS and 14-inch HD LED backlit display.

    Asus VivoBook S Series Core i5 8th Gen

    The laptop is priced at Rs. 51,990 with 24% off. Get an extra Rs. 3,000 off and up to Rs. 8,490 off as an exchange offer on the product. It sports a 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 256GB SSD storage options.

    Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Core i5 8th Gen

    The laptop can be obtained at an EMI starting from Rs. 50,949 with 17% off. The starting EMI on the product is available from Rs. 1,742 per month.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
