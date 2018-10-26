Flipkart Diwali Festive Dhamaka Day offers: Heavy discounts and offers on laptops

This Diwali- Flipkart brings lots of surprising deals on some devices, gadgets and other wares. With Diwali Festive Dhamaka Day, you get these products at great reduced price options. Among these merchandises, you can also purchase some laptops that offer heavy discounts and other bids. These laptops are available on the portal irrespective of different price category. The best thing is that you can also obtain a couple of premium laptops with amazing discounts.

The deals offered by Flipkart include- 10% instant discount with Axis bank debit and credit cards, 10% cashback on payments through PhonePe, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, and more. You also get one year onsite warranty on these laptops.

Talking about some of the best features of these laptops, you will be surprised to know. Several of them are of light weights without optical disk drive, supporting HD LED Backlit anti-glare TN display. While, some come pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS. Additionally, there are plenty more amazing features which will surely make you go for their purchasing.

28% off on Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

13.3 inch HD+ LED Backlit Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive 35% off on Asus Pentium Quad Core Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

15.6 inch LED Screen

Call on Asus Toll Free 1800 2090 365 Monday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00Intel Pentium Quad Core 4200 CPU

4 GB DDR4 Ram

1 TB Sata HDD

Win 10 27% off on Lenovo Ideapad 320 Core i3 6th Gen Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 6th Gen Intel Core i3-6006U processor, 2.00 GHz

Operating System: This is a DOS based laptop. Requires separate purchase and installation of operating system software (like Windows), not included in the box . Refer to Lenovo website for drivers. Supported Operating Systems: Windows 10

Display: 14-inch | Antiglare display

Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM with Integrated Graphics |Storage: 1TB HDD

Design & battery: Laptop weight 2.2 kg | Battery Life: Upto 5 hours

Warranty: This genuine Lenovo laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.

In the Box: Laptop included with battery, charger and user manual

Ports & CD drive: 2 USB 3.0 | 1 Type C (USB 3.0) | 1 HDMI | 4-in-1 card reader (SD,SDHC,SDXC,MMC) | Combo audio and microphone jack | With CD-drive | 1 LAN port 37% off on Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Quad Core Buy This offer on Laptops

Key Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor, 2.00GHz base processor speed

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) display

Memory and Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD Radeon RX 560X 4 GB GDDR5 VRAM Graphics | Storage: 1TB HDD

Design and battery: Laptop weight: 2.7 kg | Lithium battery

Warranty: This genuine Acer laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Acer covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below

Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home | In the Box: Laptop with included battery, charger, user guide and manuals

Ports and CD drive: 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0, 1 HDMI, 1 Audio-out | Without CD-drive 17% off on HP 15q Core i3 7th Gen Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Processor: 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7020U processor, 2.3GHz base processor speed, 2 Cores, 3MB Cache

Operating System: This is a DOS based laptop. Requires separate purchase and installation of operating system software (like Windows), not included in the box. Refer to HP website for drivers

Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366x768) display

Memory and Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM with Intel Integrated Graphics | Storage: 1TB HDD

Design and battery: Thin and light design | Laptop weight:1.86 Kg | Average battery life = 4 hours, Lithium battery

Warranty: This genuine HP laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below

Pre-installed Software: None | In the Box: Laptop with included battery and charger

Ports and CD drive: 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, 1 Audio-out | With CD-drive 31% off on Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Intel I5-8250U 8th Gen processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive ,

15.6-inch screen, Integrated GFX Graphics

Free-DOS operating system 21% off on Dell Vostro 14 3000 Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Processor: 8th Gen Intel core i5-8250U processor

Clock Speed: 1.60GHz base processor speed

Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home with MS Office

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display

Ports & CD drive: 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0, 1 HDMI, 1 audio-out 24% off on Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 8th Gen Buy This offer on Laptops

Key Specs

Intel Core i5 8300H 8th Gen 2. 3 GHz Processor with Turbo Boost speed Upto 4 GHz

Features 8 GB DDR4 Ram with 1 TB HDD and 128 GB SSD

Features 4 GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics

Features15. 6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview IPS Display and Back-lite Keyboard

Windows 10 OS with 1 Year Warranty 22% off on MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare TN Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS 46% off on Acer Aspire 3 Pentium Quad Core Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

1.10GHz Intel Pentium N4200 processor

Slim laptop with No DVD

Manufacturer recommends usage of only genuine Windows 10 with this machine. Pirated version of Windows cannot be installed on this laptop

4GB DDR3 RAM; 500GB hard drive

15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 505 Graphics

Linux operating system

2.1kg laptop