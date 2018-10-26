Flipkart Diwali Festive Dhamaka Day offers: Heavy discounts and offers on laptops

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
This Diwali- Flipkart brings lots of surprising deals on some devices, gadgets and other wares. With Diwali Festive Dhamaka Day, you get these products at great reduced price options. Among these merchandises, you can also purchase some laptops that offer heavy discounts and other bids. These laptops are available on the portal irrespective of different price category. The best thing is that you can also obtain a couple of premium laptops with amazing discounts.
The deals offered by Flipkart include- 10% instant discount with Axis bank debit and credit cards, 10% cashback on payments through PhonePe, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, and more. You also get one year onsite warranty on these laptops.
Talking about some of the best features of these laptops, you will be surprised to know. Several of them are of light weights without optical disk drive, supporting HD LED Backlit anti-glare TN display. While, some come pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS. Additionally, there are plenty more amazing features which will surely make you go for their purchasing.
28% off on Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 13.3 inch HD+ LED Backlit Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
35% off on Asus Pentium Quad Core
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch LED Screen
- Call on Asus Toll Free 1800 2090 365 Monday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00Intel Pentium Quad Core 4200 CPU
- 4 GB DDR4 Ram
- 1 TB Sata HDD
- Win 10
27% off on Lenovo Ideapad 320 Core i3 6th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 6th Gen Intel Core i3-6006U processor, 2.00 GHz
- Operating System: This is a DOS based laptop. Requires separate purchase and installation of operating system software (like Windows), not included in the box . Refer to Lenovo website for drivers. Supported Operating Systems: Windows 10
- Display: 14-inch | Antiglare display
- Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM with Integrated Graphics |Storage: 1TB HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight 2.2 kg | Battery Life: Upto 5 hours
- Warranty: This genuine Lenovo laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.
- In the Box: Laptop included with battery, charger and user manual
- Ports & CD drive: 2 USB 3.0 | 1 Type C (USB 3.0) | 1 HDMI | 4-in-1 card reader (SD,SDHC,SDXC,MMC) | Combo audio and microphone jack | With CD-drive | 1 LAN port
37% off on Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Quad Core
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor, 2.00GHz base processor speed
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) display
- Memory and Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD Radeon RX 560X 4 GB GDDR5 VRAM Graphics | Storage: 1TB HDD
- Design and battery: Laptop weight: 2.7 kg | Lithium battery
- Warranty: This genuine Acer laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Acer covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below
- Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home | In the Box: Laptop with included battery, charger, user guide and manuals
- Ports and CD drive: 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0, 1 HDMI, 1 Audio-out | Without CD-drive
17% off on HP 15q Core i3 7th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7020U processor, 2.3GHz base processor speed, 2 Cores, 3MB Cache
- Operating System: This is a DOS based laptop. Requires separate purchase and installation of operating system software (like Windows), not included in the box. Refer to HP website for drivers
- Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366x768) display
- Memory and Storage: 4GB DDR4 RAM with Intel Integrated Graphics | Storage: 1TB HDD
- Design and battery: Thin and light design | Laptop weight:1.86 Kg | Average battery life = 4 hours, Lithium battery
- Warranty: This genuine HP laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below
- Pre-installed Software: None | In the Box: Laptop with included battery and charger
- Ports and CD drive: 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, 1 Audio-out | With CD-drive
31% off on Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Intel I5-8250U 8th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB hard drive ,
- 15.6-inch screen, Integrated GFX Graphics
- Free-DOS operating system
21% off on Dell Vostro 14 3000 Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel core i5-8250U processor
- Clock Speed: 1.60GHz base processor speed
- Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home with MS Office
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display
- Ports & CD drive: 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0, 1 HDMI, 1 audio-out
24% off on Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Intel Core i5 8300H 8th Gen 2. 3 GHz Processor with Turbo Boost speed Upto 4 GHz
- Features 8 GB DDR4 Ram with 1 TB HDD and 128 GB SSD
- Features 4 GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics
- Features15. 6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview IPS Display and Back-lite Keyboard
- Windows 10 OS with 1 Year Warranty
22% off on MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare TN Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
46% off on Acer Aspire 3 Pentium Quad Core
Key Specs
- 1.10GHz Intel Pentium N4200 processor
- Slim laptop with No DVD
- Manufacturer recommends usage of only genuine Windows 10 with this machine. Pirated version of Windows cannot be installed on this laptop
- 4GB DDR3 RAM; 500GB hard drive
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 505 Graphics
- Linux operating system
- 2.1kg laptop