Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Offers 2021 Sale: Discount Offers On Dell, Asus, Acer And Apple Laptops Features oi-Harish Kumar

Planning to buy a new laptop or looking for some deals to get the best possible notebook at an affordable price? Then here is an opportunity called Flipkart Laptop Bonanza offers. During this offer period, some of the newly launched laptops from brands like Dell, Lenovo, HP, Apple, and Asus are on offer with over 38 percent discount over their regular retail price.

A laptop like the Acer Aspire 7, powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is available with a flat 35 percent discount, while the Lenovo Ideapad S340, powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is now available with over 38 percent discount. Here are the top best deals on Flipkart available during the Laptop Bonanza Offer sale. 18% Off On HP Envy x360 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4500U Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 13.3 inch Full HD WLED Backlit BrightView IPS Touch Display

Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop

Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (2.3 GHz base clock, up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock, 8 MB L3 cache, 6 cores)

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4, not expandable | 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery: 3 cell 27% Off On Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4600H Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (60 Hz Refresh Rate, 250 nits Brightness, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 45% NTSC Color Gamut)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Preloaded with MS Office

135 W AC Adapter

Upto 6.7 hours Batter Backup 19% Off On HP Pavilion x360 Core i3 10th Gen Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 14 inch Full HD WLED Backlit IPS Multi-touch Display (250 nits Brightness, 157 PPI, 45% NTSC Color Gamut)

8 GB of RAM

512 GB SSD Capacity

2.1 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 4.1 GHz

Windows 10 Home

Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

3 cell Battery 10% Off On HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display

Windows 10 Home

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Ryzen 5 Quad Core

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

8 GB

1 TB HDD Capacity

3 cell Battery 19% Off On Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD 6000 Graphics

1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB DDR3 RAM

128GB storage

Mac OS X operating system

802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible

12 hours battery life, 1.4kg laptop

45 W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter 38% Off On Lenovo Ideapad S340 Core i5 10th Gen Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5 (i5-1035G1) | Speed: 1.0 GHz (Base) - 3.6 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 6MB Cache

OS: Pre-Loaded Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validity

Pre-Installed: MS Office Home and Student 2019

Memory and Storage: 8GB RAM DDR4 (4GB+4GB) | 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD

Display: 14" Full HD (1920x1080) | Anti-Glare | IPS Technology

Design: 1.79 cm Thin and 1.6 kg Light | Narrow Bezel | Battery Life: 8.5 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)

Camera (Built-in): HD 720p Camera with Privacy Shutter | Fixed Focus

Audio: 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers | HD Audio | Dolby Audio

Ports: 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1, Headphone/Mic combo jack, HDMI 1.4b, 4-in-1 media reader (MMC, SD, SDHC, SDXC) 19% Off On Asus TUF Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 17.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Windows 10 Home

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

512 GB SSD Capacity

8 GB RAM

4 cell Battery

150 W AC Adapter 41% Off On Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Core i5 10th Gen Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (250 nits Brightness, 45% Gamut, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 16:9 Aspect Ratio)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Core i5

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

256 GB SSD Capacity

1 TB HDD Capacity

Windows 10 Home

3 cell Battery

135 W AC Adapter Power Supply 35% Off On Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 9th Gen Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Screen: Full HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display

Processor: Core i5-9th (9300H) 2.4 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 4.1 GHz

Ram: 8GB DDR4 expandable upto 32GB

Graphics: 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650

USB Port: 1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.2 (1st Gen), 1 x USB Type C

HDD Capacity" 512 GB 29% Off On Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i Core i3 10th Gen Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3 (i3-1005G1) | Speed: 1.2 GHz (Base) - 3.4 GHz (Max) | 2 Cores | 4MB Cache

OS: Pre-Loaded Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validity

Pre-Installed: MS Office Home and Student 2019

Memory and Storage: 4GB RAM DDR4-2666, Upgradable up to 12GB | 1TB HDD

Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) | Anti-Glare

Design: 1.99 cm Thin and 1.85 kg Light | Narrow Bezel | Battery Life: 5 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)

Camera (Built-in): 0.3 MP with Privacy Shutter | Fixed Focus | Integrated Dual Array Microphone 25% Off On Asus VivoBook 15 Core i5 10th Gen Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display

8 GB RAM

512 GB SSD Capacity

Windows 10 Home OS

2 cell Battery

45 W AC Adapter

32 WHrs Li-ion Battery 12% Off On Dell Vostro Core i3 10th Gen Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

14 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

1 TB HDD Capacity

4 GB RAM

Core i3 Processor

Windows 10 Home

3 Cell Battery 11% Off On Dell Inspiron Core i5 10th Gen Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

NVIDIA GeForce for Incredible Performance and Unmatched Efficiency

512 GB SSD Capacity

8 GB RAM

3 Cell Battery

Best Mobiles in India