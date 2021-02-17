Just In
Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Offers 2021 Sale: Discount Offers On Dell, Asus, Acer And Apple Laptops
Planning to buy a new laptop or looking for some deals to get the best possible notebook at an affordable price? Then here is an opportunity called Flipkart Laptop Bonanza offers. During this offer period, some of the newly launched laptops from brands like Dell, Lenovo, HP, Apple, and Asus are on offer with over 38 percent discount over their regular retail price.
A laptop like the Acer Aspire 7, powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is available with a flat 35 percent discount, while the Lenovo Ideapad S340, powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is now available with over 38 percent discount. Here are the top best deals on Flipkart available during the Laptop Bonanza Offer sale.
18% Off On HP Envy x360 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4500U
Key Specs
- 13.3 inch Full HD WLED Backlit BrightView IPS Touch Display
- Carry It Along 2 in 1 Laptop
- Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (2.3 GHz base clock, up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock, 8 MB L3 cache, 6 cores)
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4, not expandable | 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Battery: 3 cell
27% Off On Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 4600H
Key Specs
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (60 Hz Refresh Rate, 250 nits Brightness, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 45% NTSC Color Gamut)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- Preloaded with MS Office
- 135 W AC Adapter
- Upto 6.7 hours Batter Backup
19% Off On HP Pavilion x360 Core i3 10th Gen
Key Specs
- 14 inch Full HD WLED Backlit IPS Multi-touch Display (250 nits Brightness, 157 PPI, 45% NTSC Color Gamut)
- 8 GB of RAM
- 512 GB SSD Capacity
- 2.1 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 4.1 GHz
- Windows 10 Home
- Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 3 cell Battery
10% Off On HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
- Ryzen 5 Quad Core
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- 8 GB
- 1 TB HDD Capacity
- 3 cell Battery
19% Off On Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD 6000 Graphics
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB DDR3 RAM
- 128GB storage
- Mac OS X operating system
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible
- 12 hours battery life, 1.4kg laptop
- 45 W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter
38% Off On Lenovo Ideapad S340 Core i5 10th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5 (i5-1035G1) | Speed: 1.0 GHz (Base) - 3.6 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 6MB Cache
- OS: Pre-Loaded Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validity
- Pre-Installed: MS Office Home and Student 2019
- Memory and Storage: 8GB RAM DDR4 (4GB+4GB) | 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
- Display: 14" Full HD (1920x1080) | Anti-Glare | IPS Technology
- Design: 1.79 cm Thin and 1.6 kg Light | Narrow Bezel | Battery Life: 8.5 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)
- Camera (Built-in): HD 720p Camera with Privacy Shutter | Fixed Focus
- Audio: 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers | HD Audio | Dolby Audio
- Ports: 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1, Headphone/Mic combo jack, HDMI 1.4b, 4-in-1 media reader (MMC, SD, SDHC, SDXC)
19% Off On Asus TUF Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H
Key Specs
- 17.3 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
- Windows 10 Home
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- 512 GB SSD Capacity
- 8 GB RAM
- 4 cell Battery
- 150 W AC Adapter
41% Off On Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Core i5 10th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (250 nits Brightness, 45% Gamut, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 16:9 Aspect Ratio)
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Core i5
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- 256 GB SSD Capacity
- 1 TB HDD Capacity
- Windows 10 Home
- 3 cell Battery
- 135 W AC Adapter Power Supply
35% Off On Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 9th Gen
Key Specs
- Screen: Full HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display
- Processor: Core i5-9th (9300H) 2.4 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 4.1 GHz
- Ram: 8GB DDR4 expandable upto 32GB
- Graphics: 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650
- USB Port: 1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.2 (1st Gen), 1 x USB Type C
- HDD Capacity" 512 GB
29% Off On Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i Core i3 10th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3 (i3-1005G1) | Speed: 1.2 GHz (Base) - 3.4 GHz (Max) | 2 Cores | 4MB Cache
- OS: Pre-Loaded Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validity
- Pre-Installed: MS Office Home and Student 2019
- Memory and Storage: 4GB RAM DDR4-2666, Upgradable up to 12GB | 1TB HDD
- Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) | Anti-Glare
- Design: 1.99 cm Thin and 1.85 kg Light | Narrow Bezel | Battery Life: 5 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)
- Camera (Built-in): 0.3 MP with Privacy Shutter | Fixed Focus | Integrated Dual Array Microphone
25% Off On Asus VivoBook 15 Core i5 10th Gen
Key Specs
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD Capacity
- Windows 10 Home OS
- 2 cell Battery
- 45 W AC Adapter
- 32 WHrs Li-ion Battery
12% Off On Dell Vostro Core i3 10th Gen
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 14 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 1 TB HDD Capacity
- 4 GB RAM
- Core i3 Processor
- Windows 10 Home
- 3 Cell Battery
11% Off On Dell Inspiron Core i5 10th Gen
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- NVIDIA GeForce for Incredible Performance and Unmatched Efficiency
- 512 GB SSD Capacity
- 8 GB RAM
- 3 Cell Battery
